Manama, Bahrain – stc pay, Bahrain's most innovative and accessible mobile wallet for digital financial transactions, has reached a significant milestone by setting new standard with cross-country redundancy, also known as geo-redundancy, for its mission-critical services. This achievement ensures that stc pay’s critical operations are now supported by IT infrastructure, providing uninterrupted service and enhanced data protection. By adopting this advanced approach, stc pay is setting a new standard for reliability and security in Bahrain’s financial sector, further strengthening its position as a market leader.

Geo-redundancy involves deploying duplicate IT systems and data backups in separate countries or regions, protecting against localized outages, natural disasters, or technical failures. With this framework in place, stc pay can deliver seamless services under all circumstances, offering businesses and individuals peace of mind. This initiative highlights stc pay’s commitment to innovation, operational resilience, and customer trust, ensuring it remains the most secure and dependable financial service provider in Bahrain.

Khalid Al Osaimi, stc Bahrain CEO and stc pay Chairman, commented, “At stc pay, we are dedicated to delivering exceptional value to our customers through innovative solutions and cutting-edge technology. Implementing cross-country redundancy reflects our focus on providing secure, reliable, and uninterrupted services. This milestone demonstrates our forward-thinking approach and our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our customers”.

This accomplishment is part of stc pay’s broader vision to redefine the financial services landscape in Bahrain and beyond. By continuously enhancing its infrastructure and adopting industry-leading practices, stc pay is driving digital financial innovation while empowering communities with seamless and trustworthy financial solutions. As a pioneer in the region, stc pay remains committed to setting new standards of excellence and supporting its customers with consistent reliability.