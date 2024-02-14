stc pay continues to garner global acclaim, showcasing its dedication to enhancing the Kingdom’s digital payment landscape and pushing innovation in today’s fast-paced digital era.

Manama, Bahrain : stc pay, the subsidiary company of stc Bahrain, has been awarded “Best Digital Mobile Wallet” at the International Finance Awards, setting a new benchmark within the fintech industry.

Launched in March 2023, stc pay is not only a mobile wallet, but a financial solution designed for the future – the most innovative and accessible mobile wallet for digital financial transactions in the Kingdom.

Building on this success and aiming to enrich user experience, stc pay established a partnership with Mastercard, a global leader in digital finance. This partnership has been instrumental in enhancing subscriber’s interactions with mobile wallet, introducing value-added benefits that seamlessly align with individuals’ lifestyles and aspirations.

As mobile wallet technology expands to shape the future of payments, stc pay offers users unique features in simplifying card transactions and providing a seamless, secure, and efficient payment journey. The advantages of stc pay extend beyond individuals, as businesses also benefit from a one-stop solution for all digital transactions and payments including the Wage protection system.

stc pay remains committed to delivering unparallel services not just to individuals as consumers, but also to businesses, and low-income expat workforce, previously unbanked by the financial services sector.

Eng. Nezar Banabeela, stc Bahrain CEO and Chairman of stc pay commented: “It is with great pleasure that we accept this outstanding award. Being recognized for a second consecutive year proves our impact in the fintech sector is expanding positively. In today’s fast paced digital era, stc pay is one of the Kingdom’s leading mobile wallets, offering an exceptional digital payment experience. We are on a journey to a cashless economy, committed to empowering the local community with secure, affordable, and convenient ways to address financial needs and exceed expectations of all subscribers.”

stc pay provides local and international transfers, prepaid cards, bill payments, offers, cashbacks and more. stc pay, officially licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain, offers financial services that are fast, secure, and easy for modern everyday life.

