anb seed Fund, Rua Growth Fund, and RZM Investments are among the other Series A round investors.

New capital will fuel Bonat’s product innovation, AI rollouts, and expansion across Saudi Arabia and the GCC.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: stc group’s corporate venture capital arm, tali ventures, has led a $6 million (SAR 23 million) Series A investment round in Bonat, a Riyadh-based AI-powered customer engagement platform. anb seed Fund, Rua Growth Fund, RZM Investments, and a network of leading angel investors also contributed investments to the Series A round alongside tali ventures. This funding builds on stc group’s investment in innovation and Saudi startups advancing digital transformation.

Bonat has built one of the region’s fastest-growing digital engagement ecosystems. Its all-in-one platform blends advanced analytics, AI driven engagement tools, digital wallets, and behavior-based marketing automation helping merchants convert walk-ins into loyal customers and measurable growth. Today, Bonat supports thousands of retailers and F&B brands across the Kingdom and connects with over six million users.

With this round of funding, Bonat will deepen its AI capabilities, roll out personalized campaign automation, and expand into new verticals such as retail and services. Integration with payments and mobile wallets will allow merchants to manage the full customer journey from a single dashboard.

Motaz Alangari, Group Chief Investment Officer of stc group, said: “Customer engagement is the foundation of loyalty and growth in the digital economy. Our investment in Bonat reflects stc’s commitment to empowering merchants with smarter digital tools and advancing the Kingdom’s Vision 2030..”

Khalid S. Alghamdi, CEO of anb capital, said: “We’re making a strategic play in one of Saudi Arabia’s fastest-growing markets. Customer success platforms are set to triple to nearly USD 180 million by 2030, while the broader CRM space will more than double to USD 1.46 billion by 2033. Bonat sits at the nexus of both, delivering AI-driven engagement tools for a rapidly digitalizing economy. Through anb Seed Fund, we’re not just backing a platform, we’re empowering a force multiplier for SMEs at exactly the right moment in Saudi’s venture growth story.”

Saud Binsaeed, Founder and CEO of Bonat, said: “This investment fuels our next chapter: scaling faster, advancing AI integration, and empowering businesses to turn every customer interaction into revenue growth. We are proud to be building one of the region’s most impactful data-driven engagement platforms.”

Turki Aljoaib, Managing Partner of Rua Growth Fund, said: “Bonat is reshaping how Saudi businesses connect with their customers. From in-store insights to digital wallets, Bonat empowers SMEs to compete in a cashless, data-driven economy. We’re proud to back their next phase of growth.”

About Bonat:

Bonat is a customer engagement and analytics platform helping businesses turn data into revenue growth. With AI-driven engagement, retention, and campaign tools, Bonat supports thousands of merchants and millions of users across Saudi Arabia.

About tali ventures:

tali ventures is the corporate venture capital arm of stc group, investing regionally and internationally in high-growth technology startups. The fund targets AI, digital services, and related industries that advance stc’s digital ecosystem and Vision 2030.

About stc group:

stc group is a leading digital enabler offering solutions in cloud, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT), digital payments, media, and entertainment. With 13 subsidiaries across Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe, stc is at the forefront of regional digital transformation.

About anb seed fund:

anb seed is a CMA-regulated, venture capital fund managed by anb capital. Focused on high-growth fintech and technology companies (Pre seed to Series A), primarily in Saudi Arabia, anb seed backs the next generation of founders shaping the Kingdom’s digital economy.

About Rua Growth Fund:

Rua Growth Fund invests in category-defining technology companies across enterprise software, fintech, and applied AI, with a focus on scaling founders in Saudi Arabia and the MENA region.

