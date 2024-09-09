The three-day event, which is set to kick off on 10 September, is the leading platform for advancing the global discussion on AI.

stc Group plans to unveil a range of innovative AI solutions, designed to enhance connectivity, boost operational efficiency and support economic and environmental sustainability.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – stc Group, the leading digital enabler in the region, has announced its participation at the Global AI Summit 2024 (GAIN SUMMIT), which will be held in Riyadh between 10-12 September. The Global AI Summit is the leading platform for advancing the global discussion on AI, where visionary experts, academics, corporates, and policymakers converge from every part of the world to shape the future of artificial intelligence. It will allow stc Group to showcase its existing range of AI-driven solutions, and explore further opportunities to expand its AI capabilities.

GAIN SUMMIT, renowned for its comprehensive exploration of AI's current and future impact, will feature key discussions under the themes of AI NOW, AI NEXT, and AI NEVER. During the summit, stc Group will unveil a range of innovative AI solutions designed to enhance connectivity, boost operational efficiency, and support economic and environmental sustainability. Key showcases will include the stc Enterprise GPT platform, AI Network Automation, and AI Video Analytics, among others. These solutions highlight stc Group's commitment to advancing AI technology that supports both business needs and societal goals.

stc Group will participate in multiple sessions for knowledge sharing which are "Corporate Laggards or Value Champions? Decoding AI Strategies”, "Reshaping the Future of Work: AI's Role in Reskilling and Innovation", and “Life Sciences Seeks AI Inspiration: Cross-Industry Learnings for Healthcare Transformation”. These discussions will delve into how AI can be leveraged to enhance corporate strategies and workforce development, underscoring stc Group’s pivotal role in shaping the future of AI.

stc Group invites attendees to visit its pavilion at GAIN SUMMIT to engage with experts and explore how it is shaping the future of digital transformation.

stc Group is a digital enabler, offering advanced solutions and driving a role in the digitalization process. The group provides a comprehensive suite of services encompassing digital infrastructure, cloud computing, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT), digital payments, digital media, and digital entertainment. The group comprises 13 subsidiaries across The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe.

