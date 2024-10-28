The flagship conference, now in its 8th year, will run from 29th-31 October at KAICC, in Riyadh.

stc Group will be reinforcing its commitment to sustainability, connectivity and technological advancement, as well as showcasing its unique products and solutions.

Riyadh - stc Group, Saudi Arabia’s leading digital enabler, has announced its strategic partnership with the Future Investment Initiative Institute (FII) ahead of its 8th annual conference. The conference is taking place from 29th – 31st October at the iconic King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh, under the theme ‘Infinite Horizons: Investing Today, Shaping Tomorrow’. The event is set to welcome over 7,000 registered attendees and over 500 speakers.

FII8 brings together world leaders, CEOs, and innovators to craft tangible solutions and foster collaboration between governments and businesses. The Group joins the likes of Franklin Templeton, Standard Chartered, Saudi National Bank, Riyadh Air and Diriyah as a strategic partner to champion the causes of the institute and make the conference a success. The strategic partnership between FII and stc Group is another example of Group's commitment to addressing and overcoming the most pressing challenges of our time.

stc Group, strategic partners and other leading organizations from business, academia and public policy, will debate solutions to the most critical challenges facing the world today, including AI, healthcare and sustainability. stc Group will be igniting meaningful discussions on how the public and private sector can drive positive change across industry and society by leveraging technology and innovation.

stc Group, will be participating in the panel session titled 'Is I.T. Infrastructure One-Size-Fits-All?'. The session will address whether standardized IT infrastructure meets the diverse needs of industries, governments, and economies, or if a customized approach is necessary, leaning on stc Group’s expertise in digital infrastructure. The panel session will run from 5:15 PM – 5:45 PM in Lab 2 on the 29th of October.

stc Group will be also be showcasing its unique products and solutions at FII8. And the Group will illustrate how it is reinforcing its leadership in telecommunications while expanding from providing pure connectivity to a range of digital services. Visitors will also learn about the Group’s successful investment record, and how it is continually growing its portfolio and suite of products in a responsible and sustainable way.

About stc Group:

stc Group is a digital enabler, offering advanced solutions and driving a role in the digitalization process. The group provides a comprehensive suite of services encompassing digital infrastructure, cloud computing, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT), digital payments, digital media, and digital entertainment. The group comprises 13 subsidiaries across The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe.