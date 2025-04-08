Dubai, UAE; Unique World Group, a Dubai-based conglomerate, has launched Unique World Mall – a new gold jewellery as well as a lifestyle hub opposite Karama in Bur Dubai area – that is set to widen the choice of local and international buyers looking for an alternative shopping destination for gold jewellery.

The new gold hub will cater to a wider consumer base amongst UAE residents as well as international tourists, many of whom visit Dubai to buy gold jewellery for social occasions including festive shopping and weddings. With increase in sales, the new gold hub will help accelerate the sale of gold jewellery and further reinforce Dubai’s position as the City of Gold.

The mall was inaugurated by Chief Guests Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, Kerala State President, Indian Union Muslim League, Omar Al Marzooqi, Ambassador Extraordinary, Major in Dubai Police, international handball referee, and owner of the Omar Al Marzooqi Group of Companies, and Bu Abdullah, owner of Bu Abdullah Group of Companies.

The occasion was further illuminated by the presence of VIP guests, including His Excellency Yaqoob Al Ali, Executive Director and Private Advisor to the Office of His Highness Sheikh Juma Bin Maktoum Al Maktoum, His Excellency Mirza Hussain Al Sayegh, Member & Board of Trustees of Al Maktoum Foundation, UAE, Laila Mohamed Suhail, CEO for Strategic Alliances & Partnerships Sector for Dubai Tourism & Commerce Marketing (DTCM) and Board Member & Chairperson of Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group, Maktoum Mohammed of Al Marzouki Group, Thoraya Al Awadhi, CEO at Thoraya Al Awadhi Group of Companies, and Faridah Ajmal, Founder & Director of Faridah Ajmal Perfumes, among others.

Other prominent figures who graced the inauguration were Ahmmed Faisal of Malabar Gold & Diamond, Abdullah Bin Omar Al Falasi and Mohammed Khalifa Al Mheiri from Al Falasi Group, Khalid Matar Salim Salim Al Meheri, P.K. Anwar Naha, General Secretary of UAE KMCC, and Anvar Ameen Chelat, President KMCC, Dubai.

The Group’s latest venture is helmed by Sulaiman TM, Chairman of Unique World Group, Mohammed Suhaib, Managing Director of Unique World Group, Mohammed Shihab, Director of Unique World Group, Mohammed Shakeeb, Director of Unique World Group, Mohammed Ali, Director of Operations, Unique World Group, and Abdul Razzak, CEO of Unique World Group.

With major jewellery retailers such as Malabar Gold and Diamonds, Joyalukkas, Tanishq, Kalyan Jewellers, Kavitha, Clarus, Ziya, and Senco opening large showrooms, shoppers will be spoilt for choices. Unique World Mall is set to re-define the gold jewellery retail experience in the UAE. It also complements the existing jewellery retail business in the country. Shoppers no longer will have to be confined to one destination; rather they could spend more time in selecting jewellery from a wider collection that is available in the new Unique World Mall.

“We are pleased to launch the new gold jewellery hub in this part of Dubai, where Unique Wold Mall offers a new shopping destination and a better overall experience for local, regional, and international shoppers,” Mr. Sulaiman TM, Chairman of Unique World Group, says.

“Unique World Mall is Dubai’s new Gold Hub and fulfills an important gap in Dubai’s jewellery market where a new destination will help the market to grow further. The opening of Unique World Mall is going to help the gold jewellery market in Dubai where annual sale exceeded US382 billion last year.”

In 2024, Dubai's gold demand reached previously unseen levels, with the combination of record gold prices and volumes resulting in a Q4 value of US$111 billion and an annual value of US$382 billion, the highest ever, a recent report said, citing statistics released by World Gold Council.

“There was a 300 percent increase in gold trade flow in Dubai from 2023 to 2024, reflecting the city's growing appetite for gold,” said the report.

The UAE's annual gold jewellery demand stands at nearly 40 tonnes, tying with Russia and followed by Saudi Arabia at the 7th position.

Historically, the age-old Dubai Gold Souq has been catering to the growing needs of jewellery and has been serving the residents and tourists very well. However, the increase in demand for gold jewellery in the Middle East, Africa, South and Central Asia, the City of Gold needed a new Gold Hub. Unique World Mall fulfils that gap.

Mr Mohammed Suhaib, Managing Director of Unique World Group, says, the new Gold Hub will help jewellery sales to accelerate further.

“With the opening of Unique World Mall, we believe, gold jewellery sale will accelerate in the next few months and years, as we are planning some exciting marketing and promotional campaigns to attract local, regional and international shoppers to the new Gold Hub,” Mohammed Suhaib remarks.

“With ample car parking and a very convenient location, Unique World Mall is set to become a shoppers’ paradise in the months and years to come. We take this opportunity to welcome shoppers to explore and experience a new way of shopping,” he further adds.

Beyond gold shopping, UW Mall also features a distinct variety of international and local lifestyle brands, establishing itself as a holistic shopping destination. It is poised to cater to diverse shoppers, including tourists who want to explore the vibrancy of Dubai’s retail.

As one of the most visited cities in the world, Dubai continues to shine with its impressive tourist destinations. The influx of tourists has driven Dubai’s annual visitor count to 18.72 million in 2024, a nine percent jump from 2023. Moreover, UAE Tourism Strategy 2031 aims to welcome 40 million hotel guests by the next decade, which necessitates the development of more tourist hubs in the country. In the long run, UW Mall will support the strategy by offering tourists a unique shopping experience through seasonal promotions and all-year-round activities.

Unique World Group is a Dubai-based diversified business conglomerate with interests in business centre, education and real estate sectors, is currently embarking on a new more diversified growth trajectory.

Unique World Group, established by Mr. Sulaiman TM, a non-resident Indian serial entrepreneur from Kerala state, has demonstrated leadership in all the areas that he had ventured in – in the UAE. Over the last 27 years, the group has grown from strength to strength with a vision to continuous grow and expand, leveraging the power of digitalisation and innovation.

Established in 1998, Unique World Group currently manages a portfolio of five business centres, educational institutions, and a number of real estate assets in the UAE with a team of more than 100 professionals working day and night to expand the group’s business into new economic sectors.

Over the last 27 years, the Group has evolved from a small business into a formidable corporate entity, mirroring Dubai’s remarkable economic success. Through its business, the group has impacted more than 500,000 businesses with a substantial number of satisfied clients.

