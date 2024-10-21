stc Group announced as the Digital Enabler partner of the Global Health Exhibition.

The Group’s panel participation will explore the impact of AI and big data on diagnostics and highlight digital health solutions for mental healthcare.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – stc Group, a leading digital enabler, has announced its role as a Digital Enabler partner of the Global Health Exhibition 2024, held in Riyadh from 21 to 23 October. Bringing together healthcare professionals, investors and government entities from around the world, the exhibition is set to showcase innovations in healthcare technologies, medical equipment and pharmaceuticals.

The Global Health Exhibition serves as a premier platform for networking, knowledge exchange, and exploring business opportunities within the healthcare sector, particularly within the Middle East region. stc Group’s participation at the event will demonstrate its extensive suite of products and solutions that cater to accelerating the digital infrastructure of the healthcare ecosystem.

Dedicated to its mission of improving the current healthcare supply chain across Saudi Arabia, the Group combines advanced products, integrated solutions, and agile infrastructure to enrich the lives of patients and healthcare professionals alike. With strategic investments in telemedicine, health data management, and AI-driven technologies, stc Group is committed to continuously expanding its capabilities and adapting to the rapidly evolving healthcare landscape.

Committed to safe and responsible digital practices, stc Group’s team will be actively participating in several key panels at the upcoming conference. The panel titled “Revolutionizing Diagnostics: AI Driven Insights in Healthcare” will address the impact of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and big data on diagnostic procedures. Another panel, “Challenges and the Role of Digital Health Solutions in Mental Healthcare”, will explore opportunities and challenges in mental healthcare – specifically focusing on digital health solutions like tele-therapy and self-management applications. Lastly, the discussion on how AI solutions can contribute to sustainable digital health strategies will take place during the panel on “AI Impact on Digitalisation and Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) implementation”.

The Group’s role as the Digital Enabler partner at the Global Health Exhibition will provide a unique platform to connect with global healthcare professionals, industry leaders, and potential partners, while exploring emerging healthcare trends. The event will also enhance stc Group’s position as a leader in digital transformation, paving the way for a technologically advanced healthcare ecosystem that leverages the Group’s digital capabilities.

About stc Group:

stc Group is a digital enabler, offering advanced solutions and driving a role in the digitalization process. The group provides a comprehensive suite of services encompassing digital infrastructure, cloud computing, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT), digital payments, digital media, and digital entertainment. The group comprises 13 subsidiaries across The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe.

