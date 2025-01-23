This recognition places stc Group among an elite group of global organizations demonstrated excellence in procurement and supply chain

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: stc Group, a leading digital enabler, has been awarded the globally recognized Procurement Excellence Certification by the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPS), reaffirming its position among an elite group of global leaders in procurement and supply chain management.

This prestigious certification highlights stc Group’s commitment to advancing procurement operations that drive efficiency, promote sustainable sourcing practices, enhance collaboration within the group, and establish a marketplace as a global sourcing hub, making stc Group’s supply chain the partner of choice.

It also reinforces stc Group's commitment toward streamlining operations, optimizing costs, and strengthening supplier relationships, which are crucial to supporting its growth strategy and investments, while aligning with its mission to drive digital transformation in Saudi Arabia and beyond.

About stc Group:

stc Group is a digital enabler, offering advanced solutions and driving a role in the digitalization process. The group provides a comprehensive suite of services encompassing digital infrastructure, cloud computing, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT), digital payments, digital media, and digital entertainment. The group comprises 13 subsidiaries across The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe.

About CIPS:

The Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPS) is the world’s leading professional organization dedicated to procurement and supply chain management. Established in 1932 and headquartered in the UK, CIPS is a not-for-profit organization with a global community of over 200,000 professionals in more than 150 countries. Recognized for its Royal Charter, CIPS sets the international benchmark for procurement excellence through its comprehensive competency framework, commitment to advancing sustainability and value creation, and implementing best practices via the Procurement Excellence Program.