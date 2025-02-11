Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: stc Group, a leading digital enabler, has been awarded the globally recognised CIPS Procurement Excellence Certification by the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPS), reaffirming its position among an elite group of global leaders in procurement and supply chain management.

This prestigious certification highlights stc Group’s commitment to advancing procurement operations that drive efficiency, promote sustainable sourcing practices, enhance collaboration within the group, and establish a marketplace as a global sourcing hub, making stc Group’s supply chain the partner of choice.

It also reinforces stc Group's commitment toward streamlining operations, optimising costs and strengthening supplier relationships, which are crucial to supporting its growth strategy and investments, while aligning with its mission to drive digital transformation in Saudi Arabia and beyond.

The CIPS Procurement Excellence Programme is one of the most comprehensive assessments of organisational procurement capability globally. It evaluates organisations against rigorous criteria in areas such as ethical sourcing, governance, sustainability and value creation. Certification provides a clear framework for continuous improvement and demonstrates a company’s dedication to upholding the highest standards in procurement.

About CIPS

We are CIPS, the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply. A global membership organisation driving positive change across our profession. We are the voice and standard, defining and amplifying best practice across all our worlds.

As the awarding body for the profession, we lead in education and training. Helping professionals advance their ambition. We provide insights, information, and tools. Enabling members to develop their own best practice. We help build capability within organisations. Interrogating, troubleshooting, and training. Through all our work, we build a community.

A global network of professionals powering procurement and supply so our societies can thrive.

Find out more at: www.cips.org

About stc Group

stc Group is a digital enabler, offering advanced solutions and driving a role in the digitalization process. The group provides a comprehensive suite of services encompassing digital infrastructure, cloud computing, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT), digital payments, digital media, and digital entertainment. The group comprises 13 subsidiaries across The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, North Africa and Europe.

