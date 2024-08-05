Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: stc Group, an engine of digital transformation, is playing a key role in driving Saudi Arabia to become the world’s most connected and digitalized nation, in line with Vision 2030. Furthermore, the Group is supporting the kingdom to become the premier global hub for gaming and esports.

As an Elite and Founding Partner of the inaugural Esports World Cup (EWC), stc Group is delivering seamless connectivity across all competition venues. stc Group is a naming partner for three key locations stc Arena, stc Play Gaming Hall, and stc TV World Cup Studios offering dynamic and immersive digital and gaming experiences. As part of its commitment to operational excellence, the Group is providing a range of services designed to optimize network performance and enhance the gaming experience for gamers and audiences alike.

Monitoring and Service Optimization

To ensure an exceptional gaming experience, stc Group established one of the first and largest operating centers dedicated to monitoring the gaming services infrastructure in real time, supported by high resolution 168-megapixel screens for continuous world-class service optimization.

Real-time performance monitoring probes are being utilized along the entire EWC circuit path to measure performance KPIs every 30 seconds, with a 24/7 monitoring process ensuring over 99.9% uptime for all EWC-related services. A dynamic escalation process and real-time alert mechanism has also been set up via Telegram to ensure a swift response to resolve any potential issues.

stc Group’s service optimization and tracking capabilities are further enhancing the gaming experience. By monitoring over 25 online games and streaming IP addresses, stc Group guarantees a 100% optimal path for connectivity. Sophisticated software conducts forensic analysis on IPs, ensuring precise and efficient management of network traffic.

Uninterrupted Gameplay

stc Group's commitment to seamless connectivity includes achieving significant latency reduction across key gaming servers, ensuring a highly responsive and outstanding gaming experience. By optimizing link utilization to maintain less than 70% usage during peak times and implementing end-to-end Quality of Service configurations, stc Group guarantees smooth and uninterrupted gameplay.

Utilizing advanced SDN controller technology, traffic is steered over low-latency, uncongested links, providing minimal delays and maximum performance. In addition, stc Group worked to increase 5G capacity in the area of the event by more than 42% and expanded the coverage in the surrounding areas by 20%. Automated intelligence was employed to identify the shortest gaming links between gamers and servers, ensuring recovery times of less than 50 milliseconds, and maintaining high performance even during disruptions.

Supporting the Kingdom’s Gaming Industry

As an Elite and Founding Partner of the inaugural Esports World Cup (EWC), stc Group is showcasing its world-class connectivity and commitment to delivering an unparalleled gaming experience through its innovative solutions and leading technological expertise.

stc Group’s role in the industry is also reflected through stc play, the Group’s gaming division, which offers engaging activities, including an ongoing prediction segment for all tournaments on its platform, as well as a shop featuring the latest gaming gear and setup.

The Group's extensive range of services and cutting-edge connectivity solutions are integral to this transformation, aligning with Vision 2030’s goal of establishing the kingdom as a premier global gaming and esports destination.

