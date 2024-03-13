Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: stc Group announced the deployment of Oracle Alloy to help organizations leverage hyperscale cloud services while also supporting data residency and data sovereignty. The collaboration between Oracle and stc Group aims to deliver cutting-edge cloud solutions tailored for the unique needs of the Saudi Arabian market. With this sovereign cloud capability, stc Group will be able to capitalize on the business opportunities, scale, and performance of the cloud, and innovate at the speed of hyperscale cloud providers.

“This collaboration represents a significant step forward in stc’s mission to empower organizations in Saudi Arabia with innovative cloud solutions. By combining stc’s deep understanding of the local market with Oracle’s leading-edge cloud technology, this capability will enable our customers to achieve their digital transformation goals securely and efficiently,” said Saud Alsheraihi, vice president, Products and Solutions, stc Group.

stc Group and Oracle combine the expertise of two industry leaders to provide a highly secure and reliable cloud infrastructure with features to support the requirements of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Oracle Alloy will be hosted in the state-of-the-art data centers of Center3 and leverage the distinctive and advanced capabilities of the stc Group entities to streamline and enhance the cloud customer journey. By leveraging Oracle’s cloud technology and stc Group’s extensive local market knowledge, the new platform will offer a comprehensive suite of cloud services while offering features to support data sovereignty.

“Oracle Alloy is a complete cloud infrastructure platform that enables organizations to become cloud providers. It is a key component of Oracle’s distributed cloud strategy, which aims to give our partners and customers more choice in how they build, deploy, and operate cloud services,” said Nick Redshaw, senior vice president, Technology, Middle East & Africa, Oracle.

Oracle Alloy functions as a full cloud region that Oracle supports and updates with new features as they become available in other Oracle public cloud regions around the world, benefiting from continuous hyperscaler innovation for local and sovereign needs. It enables partners to control the commercial and customer experience and extend it to address their specific market needs. With its strong customer network and local capabilities, stc Group is well positioned to help organizations in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain harness the high performance, flexibility, security, and scalability offered by Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).

This groundbreaking initiative underscores the commitment of stc Group and Oracle to empower businesses and government entities in Saudi Arabia with the tools they need to thrive in the digital age. With these new capabilities, organizations can harness the power of cloud computing to drive innovation, enhance agility, and accelerate their digital transformation journey while maintaining control over their data within the borders of the Kingdom.

Key benefits of the new platform include:

Hosting sensitive data within the borders of Saudi Arabia.. Security and Compliance: Implementing robust security measures and adhering to compliance standards to help safeguard data integrity and privacy.

Providing scalable cloud infrastructure that can adapt to evolving business needs and workload demands. Local Support and Expertise: Offering dedicated local support and expertise to assist customers throughout their cloud journey.

The launch of the sovereign cloud service represents a significant advancement towards achieving the goals outlined in Saudi Vision 2030. By fostering innovation, promoting digitalization, and enhancing the Kingdom’s technological infrastructure, this initiative will help support the diversification of the economy and the development of a vibrant digital ecosystem.

