stc Group subsidiaries, center3 and stc Bahrain, are expanding projects in data centers and submarine cables, connecting Europe, the Middle East, and Africa

The Data Center Park underscores stc Group’s dedication to making the Middle East a digital hub with the addition of 60 megawatts of IT load to the Group’s digital capacity

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – stc Group, A leading digital enabler, continues to implement its expansion in the development of data centers and submarine cables, strengthening the kingdom’s position as a digital hub in the Middle East. Two strategic projects have catapulted this effort: stc group’s subsidiaries stc Bahrain and center3, have built a state-of-the-art Data Center Park in Bahrain, as part of one of the world’s largest submarine cable systems connecting Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. This project, known as “Africa 2 Pearls”, will extend over 45,000 kilometers, totaling $300 million in investment.

These projects complement the Group’s investments through its subsidiary, center3 - the leading provider of international data centers and communications services via submarine cables. center3 now operates 25 data centers and has expanded its submarine cables network to include 16 cables connecting three continents. The network includes the “Saudi Vision Cable” wholly owned by the Group via center3 and equipped with three landing stations that ensure continuous and reliable data transfer services. This represents a fundamental pillar in the Group’s long-term strategy.

The “Africa 2 Pearls” cable is an important achievement in this context, as it connects 33 countries in Asia, Africa and Europe, which supports stc Group’s vision for global expansion, data flow and communications, and enhances its position as a major driver of digital transformation across various sectors at the international level.

About stc Group:

stc Group is an enabler of digital transformation, offering advanced solutions and driving a role in the digitization process. The group provides a comprehensive suite of services encompassing digital infrastructure, cloud computing, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT), digital payments, digital media, and digital entertainment. The group comprises 13 subsidiaries across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe.

