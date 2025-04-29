Dubai: With the country’s fastest growing sports franchise sweeping the globe one game at a time, the game day energy now extends beyond the court to City Walk. Located in the heart of Dubai and home to Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk has been named Dubai Basketball’s official supporting partner, enhancing the fan experience with more to offer every game.

The exciting partnership will run through the remainder of the current season, as the team prepares for its highly anticipated playoffs, as well as the 2025/26 calendar. City Walk will be the epicentre of the infectious game day energy, with extended fan experiences across the destination offering something for every kind of supporter, from interactive activations to special game day offers, City Walk is ready to welcome everyone.

Dejan Kamenjašević, General Manager of Dubai Basketball, expresses his enthusiasm for the partnership, commenting: “We are thrilled to announce City Walk as Dubai Basketball’s official supporting partner. This is an incredible opportunity for us to bring the fans together as we continue to build a community for this team. As we prepare for the playoffs, we are expecting to host more fans than ever before and are excited to see how City Walk transforms into a hub for our home and away crowd to celebrate the sport together.”

Nada Rabah, General Manager of City Walk, said: “Becoming Dubai Basketball’s official supporting partner is an exciting opportunity for us to bring the global energy of the sport right into the heart of our community. City Walk is proud to offer a space that reflects the spirit of the game and the passion of its fans - anchored by a strong focus on wellness, fitness, and athleisure. With renowned flagship brands like adidas, alongside multiple gyms and sports retailers, City Walk naturally complements this partnership and the vibrant community it brings together. We’re proud to be associated with Dubai Basketball as we share a mutual commitment to sport, lifestyle, and bringing people together in one of the city’s most dynamic destinations.”

City Walk already attracts a community that values active living and social connection—making it a fitting extension of the game-day experience. From family-friendly hangouts and alfresco dining to nightlife spots and wellness offerings, it’s a space where fans can gather before or after the match.

As Dubai continues to cement its reputation as a leading destination for world-class sports and entertainment, the partnership between Dubai Basketball and City Walk sets a new standard for immersive fan engagement. It not only highlights the calibre of growth for basketball in the region but also showcases the value of fan experiences, turning every game into a citywide celebration.

Fans are encouraged to elevate their game day with City Walk’s diverse offerings as they gear up to cheer on their favorite players against some of Europe’s finest teams.

About Dubai Basketball

Founded in 2023 by UAE’s Abdulla Saeed Al Naboodah, Dubai Basketball is a newly-established professional basketball franchise that plays in Europe’s – the Adriatic Basketball Association (ABA) League for the 2024/25 season. The franchise has assembled a strong roster of players with the team represented by eight countries including the Philippines, USA, Serbia, Croatia, Slovenia, Jordan, Turkey, Latvia and Italy. The team plays their home games in the ABA League at Coca-Cola Arena.

Dubai Basketball stands as a testament to the power of passion and dedication in shaping the landscape of basketball in the UAE and beyond. Its foundation is built upon a diverse and talented team, consisting of FIBA-certified coaches, former professional players, business experts, and passionate enthusiasts.

Dubai Basketball is committed to catalysing positive social change, where dreams are not just envisioned but realised, talents are not merely found but nurtured, and aspirations are not only lived but fulfilled.

About City Walk

City Walk is a design-inspired open-air lifestyle destination in Dubai that spans an area of more than 10 million square feet. Nestled in a prestigious neighbourhood on Al Safa Street in close proximity to the arterial Sheikh Zayed Road and the sophisticated Jumeirah Street, the family-friendly hub seamlessly combines living, retail, F&B, entertainment, hospitality and wellness options within one integrated space to offer visitors a unique sense of community and comfort.

Designed to evolve as a city within a city, City Walk has emerged as the preferred choice for residents and tourists looking for a sophisticated place to shop, dine, socialize and spend quality time in a serene ambience in the heart of Dubai. City Walk is home to Canadian University Dubai and Talabat’s 150,000 sq ft HQ that will be split across two separate buildings. In 2023, the destination also welcomed C2 at City Walk, a new licensed district featuring some of Dubai’s beloved dining and entertainment venues such as Brass Monkey, Nola, Mythos, Daikan, and La Serre.