Doha, Qatar – Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading digital bank, has been named Qatar’s Best Bank for High Net Worth Individuals by Euromoney at the Private Banking Awards 2025, underscoring its leadership in delivering Shariah-compliant, world-class wealth management and banking solutions for high earning customers.

QIB Private Banking stands out for offering highly personalized, relationship-led services rooted in Islamic principles. Each customer benefits from a dedicated relationship manager who crafts tailored financial strategies aligned with personal goals and risk tolerance. The Bank offers a full suite of services, including bespoke investment solutions, financing, estate planning, and exclusive access to premium investment opportunities.

In recent years, QIB has expanded its investment product portfolio to meet evolving customer demands. Key initiatives include the launch of the Sustainable Deposit, a Shari’a compliant Absolute Mudaraba product, and the integration of a powerful Next Best Offer recommendation engine, using AI to deliver personalized saving and investment suggestions.

QIB Private customers also benefit from seamless digital investment services via the award-winning QIB Mobile App. Through the Bank’s partnership with The Group Securities Company, customers can trade stocks on the Qatar Stock Exchange directly through the App, manage their brokerage accounts, and transfer funds instantly — all under a single login.

Internationally, QIB enhances its offering through QIB (UK), its Mayfair-based private bank serving HNWIs. QIB (UK) provides Shariah-compliant banking solutions such as Wakala deposits, property financing for London real estate, foreign exchange services, and multi-currency savings options, catering to customers seeking cross-border wealth management solutions.

Commenting on the award, Mr. Bassel Gamal, QIB’s Group CEO, said: "We are pleased to receive this recognition from Euromoney, which reflects the hard work and dedication of our team. Our goal is to always deliver outstanding, Shariah-compliant banking services that meet the diverse and sophisticated needs of our customers. I thank our Board of Directors, our customers for their continued trust, and our employees for their continued commitment to innovate and deliver personalized service."

The Euromoney Private Banking Awards are among the most prestigious in the financial services industry, recognizing banks that excel in innovation, service, and leadership in private banking and wealth management.

This accolade reaffirms QIB’s position as the leading Islamic private bank in Qatar, committed to delivering premium, responsible, and digitally driven banking solutions for high-net-worth individuals.