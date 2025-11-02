The agreement builds on stc group and Telefónica’s partnership, laying the groundwork for greater collaboration across digital infrastructure and services.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: stc group, a leading digital enabler, today announced a satellite and teleport services framework agreement signed between stc group and Telefónica’s global business unit, Telefónica Global Solutions (TGS). Signed during Capacity Europe, an annual event on global digital infrastructure and connectivity, the agreement focuses on the development of satellite connectivity solutions, including tailored satellite services across Low Earth Orbit (LEO), Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) and Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) networks.

The combined satellite capabilities are expected to benefit key sectors such as maritime operations, aviation, emergency services, and remote area connectivity. Customers will gain access to scalable, high-speed connectivity, supporting mission-critical operations anywhere across land, sea, and air. The partnership will aid in delivering satellite service solutions across Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, and global markets, expanding innovation on critical technologies that will support the global digital economy.

Mohammed Alabbadi, Group Group Chief Carrier & Wholesale Officer at stc commented on the partnership stating, “This partnership enhances stc’s ability to develop scalable communications infrastructure, supporting Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation goals. By working with Telefónica, we are expanding our satellite capabilities and strengthening our role as a partner of choice for industries that require secure, high-performance connectivity beyond traditional networks.”

Eloy Rodríguez, Chief Wholesale Officer at Telefónica Global Solutions, added: “We are thrilled about this strategic collaboration between stc group and TGS. This agreement not only strengthens our relationship but also offers tremendous benefits for our clients with interests in the region. The synergy between both companies will enable us to provide more innovative and efficient solutions, ensuring that our clients receive the best possible service.”

About stc group:

stc group is a digital enabler, offering advanced solutions and driving a role in the digitalization process. The group provides a comprehensive suite of services encompassing digital infrastructure, cloud computing, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT), digital payments, digital media, and digital entertainment. The group comprises 13 subsidiaries across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe.

About Telefónica:

Telefónica is one the world’s leading telecommunications service providers. The company offers fixed and mobile connectivity as well as a wide range of digital services for residential and business customers. With 349 million customers, Telefónica operates in Europe and Latin America. Telefónica is listed on the Spanish stock market, New York and Lima.

