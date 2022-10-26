Manama, Bahrain: stc Bahrain, a world-class digital enabler, has been regionally recognised for its talent development programmes at Middle East Technology Excellence Awards 2022. The award was presented to stc Bahrain for its social impact role in contributing to the government's socio-economic development goals in line with the Kingdom’s 2030 economic vision.

CSR has been at the core of stc Bahrain operations, through its corporate social responsibility, “stc Jusoor”, combining business continuity with the potential to improve consumer lives significantly in the areas of Learning & Education, Culture & Environment, Equality & Empowerment, Sports & Well-being. This is in line with the company’s commitment to investing and giving back to the community to support a better Bahrain and ensure a sustainable future for the coming generations. The stc Graduate Development Programme focuses on building the country’s national workforce and is credited as the first programme to be endorsed by the Ministry of Labour & Social Development in Bahrain.

Eng. Nezar Banabeela, CEO of stc Bahrain, commented: “It is an honour to receive this prestigious award, a testament to our community-focused initiatives and support of Bahrain's socio-economic agenda. Our strategy from day one has been guided by our mandate to be a socially responsible company - empowering our customers, and the wider community. The Bahraini youth is a priority for us in line with the government's vision, and we are proud to be contributing to building the future through our programs.

“With our efforts dedicated towards the development and execution of sustainable projects; we hope to reveal a new horizon for the local community. This is important to us and defines who we are and where we have reached today,” he added further.

