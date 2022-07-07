Manama, Bahrain: stc Bahrain, a world-class digital enabler, is celebrating the Eid spirit by refurnishing the homes of Bahraini families in the Kingdom. The initiative comes as part of its ongoing community program, “Fereej”, meaning neighborhood in Arabic, under the umbrella of its corporate social responsibility arm.

In partnership with the Royal Humanitarian Foundation, stc Bahrain has furnished 32 homes of less fortunate families, through their living areas or selected spaces. The aim of the initiative is to empower families to celebrate Eid Al-Adha with their families and loved ones in a comfortable and new interior.

Shaikh Zeyad Al Khalifa, the Chief Government Affairs Officer at stc Bahrain, commented on the initiative: “This program is part of stc Bahrain’s vision and commitment to work with the government to support and build local communities and families in need. Looking into the well-being of local families is one of our core areas of focus, and as such, we are committed to support the government’s vision to create a sustainable and stable local community and to develop neighborhoods’ growth and prosperity. We are grateful to work alongside major partners and especially the Royal Humanitarian Foundation to empower families in Bahrain and provide them with a memorable experience in celebration of Eid Al- Adha.”

“Fereej” aims to invest in underprivileged neighborhoods throughout the Kingdom and to furnish houses of Bahraini families living in challenging conditions. As part of the initiative, stc Bahrain joined efforts with the Ministry of Housing to extend financial support in furnishing houses for underprivileged Bahraini women to transform their houses into sustainable and stable living spaces.

For more information, please visit https://www.stc.com.bh/.

-Ends-