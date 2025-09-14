Manama: stc Bahrain, a digital enabler, has secured two top honors at the Middle East Technology Awards 2025, winning in CSRtech – Telecommunications for its transformative Jeel ICT Program and in Blockchain – Telecommunications for its pioneering Web3 Launchpad. These achievements reinforce stc Bahrain’s position at the forefront of technological innovation, showcasing its ability to deliver impactful initiatives that shape the future of the telecommunications industry and create lasting value for the community.

Eng. Khalid Al Ossaimi, Chief Executive Officer of stc Bahrain commented, “Receiving these two prestigious awards is a proud recognition of stc Bahrain’s outstanding achievements and a testament to our pioneering vision. It reflects our commitment to introducing the latest innovative solutions and technologies that create real impact. Through Jeel ICT and Web3 Launchpad, we are building the skills, infrastructure, and vision that will define the next era of digital progress.”

The award-winning Jeel ICT Program, part of stc Bahrain’s CSR arm stc Jusoor, is revolutionising how young talent is prepared for the digital economy. Fully nationalised and developed in collaboration with leading government and educational partners, the program equips graduates with advanced technical and business skills, bridging the gap between education and industry. With thousands of applicants and a highly competitive selection process, Jeel ICT is creating a new generation of skilled professionals ready to lead in the ICT sector.

Equally disruptive is the Web3 Launchpad, the first structured, telco-led blockchain program of its kind in the region. Since its launch in early 2024, it has delivered major milestones — from introducing a telecom-operated Layer 1 blockchain in partnership with Avalanche, to securing millions in delegations, engaging thousands of users through NFTs and blockchain games, and hosting high-profile developer events that have drawn global attention.

With this recognition, stc Bahrain continues to set new benchmarks for excellence in technology and innovation, reinforcing its position as a driving force in the region’s digital transformation.