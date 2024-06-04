Manama, Bahrain:– stc Bahrain, a world-class digital enabler, has once again been recognized as the “Most Innovative Digital Solutions Brand” at the Global Brand Awards 2024, offering cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions to its customers. This prestigious award is a testament to stc Bahrain's continued efforts in driving forward Bahrain's digital transformation journey in line with the Kingdom's Economic Vision 2030.

Eng. Khalid Al Osaimi, CEO of stc Bahrain, commented on the award, "We are honored to receive this award and be recognized for our innovative digital solutions. We will continue to invest in cutting-edge technologies and infrastructure to deliver exceptional customer experiences and drive forward Bahrain's digital transformation journey.”

stc Bahrain is committed to delivering exceptional customer experiences with its relevant and responsive product portfolio. The company invests in new infrastructure to pave the way for future connectivity services and cutting-edge technologies and has disrupted the telecommunications industry with innovative offerings such as 5G, cybersecurity, cloud computing, mobile payment solutions, insurtech services, and more.

The Global Brand Awards recognize companies that have demonstrated exceptional performance in their respective industries. The awards are judged by a panel of experts who evaluate each company based on their achievements, innovation, and impact on the market.

stc Bahrain's commitment to innovation has earned them numerous awards and accolades over the years. The company has consistently been recognized for its outstanding performance and contribution to the telecommunications industry.

-Ends-

For more information, please contact:

Pooja Rekhi Sharma:

pooja.sharma@ogilvy.com

About stc Bahrain

stc Bahrain, a subsidiary of stc Group, is the fastest-growing, most innovative telecommunication operator in Bahrain. Since its inception in 2010, stc Bahrain revolutionized the telecommunications industry in the Kingdom of Bahrain and quickly became a market leader, a position that it kept to this day through investing in next-generation technologies and introducing innovative solutions to the people of Bahrain. In 2018, stc Bahrain disrupted fintech with its stc pay ecosystem of services.

stc Bahrain made many local, regional and global breakthroughs, earning it over 20 awards in just nine years for being the best, widest and fastest network that connects people with an empowering host of products and services. Its persistent dedication to innovation has positioned it as a driving force in delivering telecommunication, digital and mobile financial services for everyday customers, homes and businesses. Together with a broad spectrum of benefits and customizable offerings that provide utmost control and flexibility in a world of evolving digital needs, stc Bahrain today has not only become the preferred Telecommunications network in Bahrain, but also the most forward-looking fearless disruptor in Telecommunication and Fintech.

For more information, please visit www.stc.com.bh

Please follow us on: