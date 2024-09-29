Manama, Bahrain – stc Bahrain, a digital enabler, has been recognized for its innovative Web3 Launchpad program. The company is the proud recipient of the Middle East Technology Excellence Award. This groundbreaking initiative aligns with Bahrain's Economic Vision 2030 and sets a new standard for the telecommunications industry by integrating next-generation technologies into stc Bahrain's service offerings.

Since its launch in March 2024, the stc Bahrain Web3 Launchpad Program has become a beacon of innovation and transformation. As part of the program, a first-of-its-kind global initiative spearheaded by a major corporation was launched to actively partner with and nurture Web3 protocols, alongside the creation of a digital twin of its HQ in the Metaverse and the first Metaverse Signing Ceremony in the region. This pioneering initiative is not merely about embracing cutting-edge technology; it's about building a robust and inclusive Web3 ecosystem in the Middle East.

Eng. Khalid Al Osaimi, CEO of stc Bahrain, commented, "stc Bahrain's recognition for its Web3 Launchpad program is a clear testament to our commitment to leading innovation in the digital sphere. Our Web3 Launchpad Program has set new standards for blockchain adoption. We are immensely proud to be at the forefront of a more innovative and inclusive digital future, unlocking the full potential of Web3. This award demonstrates our ongoing pursuit of excellence."

stc Bahrain's Web3 Launchpad Program has already achieved significant milestones, including the deployment of multiple Web3 validator nodes, making it the first Middle Eastern telecom operator to do so. This initiative highlights the company's commitment to moving beyond theoretical applications of blockchain to developing real-world solutions that benefit individuals and businesses.

This latest award from Middle East Technology Excellence further solidifies stc Bahrain's vision and leadership in driving digital transformation. It cements its position as a key player in the global technology arena.

