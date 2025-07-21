Manama, Bahrain: stc Bahrain, a digital enabler, has announced a strategic partnership with Singapore Gulf Bank Bahrain to deliver advanced IT infrastructure and services that will enhance the bank’s operational efficiency and customer experience. This collaboration marks an important milestone for stc Bahrain as it continues to empower businesses with innovative technology solutions while supporting Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030, which emphasizes innovation, sustainability, and the development of a strong financial sector.

Through this partnership, stc Business will provide Singapore Gulf Bank Bahrain with customized IT solutions designed to streamline operations, optimize processes, and support the bank’s efforts to adapt to the evolving demands of the financial sector. By integrating modern technology into its systems, Singapore Gulf Bank aims to improve service delivery and achieve greater operational resilience.

Hesham Mustafa, Chief Business Officer at stc Bahrain, commented, "This partnership reflects our commitment to enabling businesses to thrive in today’s digital economy. By equipping Singapore Gulf Bank Bahrain with advanced IT solutions, we are helping them achieve their goals while reinforcing our position as a trusted provider of transformative technology services.

Ali Moosa, Executive Vice Chairman of SGB, said, “Partnering with stc Bahrain marks an important step in building a future-ready, resilient digital bank built for the world. By integrating advanced infrastructure and IT services, we are strengthening our ability to deliver seamless and secure financial services, in line with our mission to bridge traditional and digital finance.”

By supporting businesses in their digital transformation journeys, stc Bahrain continues to demonstrate its role as a key player in advancing technological capabilities across industries and contributing to the Kingdom’s long-term economic goals.

About stc Bahrain

stc Bahrain, a subsidiary of stc Group, is the fastest-growing, most innovative digital enabler in Bahrain. Since entering Bahrain’s telecommunications market in 2010, stc Bahrain has revolutionized the telecommunications industry in the Kingdom of Bahrain and emerged as a market leader. This position has been maintained through consistent investment in next-generation technologies and innovative products and services, including advancements in cybersecurity, cloud computing, and mobile payments, and wholesale connectivity solutions. Our achievements include being the first in the region to pilot the foundation of 5.5G, launching the world's first structured Web3 Launchpad program, and driving blockchain innovation in the Middle East and beyond. This aligns with Bahrain’s Economic vision 2030, with ICT as a key driver of sustainable economic growth.

In 2018, stc Bahrain disrupted fintech with its stc pay ecosystem of services, which has evolved to become a subsidiary of stc Bahrain, officially licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain. stc pay is an all-inclusive digital wallet, making financial services more accessible and driving the Kingdom toward a cashless future.

Over the past decade, we've consistently topped Bahrain’s Telecommunications Regulatory Authority's Quality of Service report, reflecting our dedication to wide coverage and high-quality service. Through investments in Bahrain’s telecom sector, our evolution into a forward-thinking digital enabler aligns with the Kingdom's Economic Vision 2030.

The company's persistent dedication to innovation has earned it multiple awards, positioning it as a driving force in delivering telecommunication, digital, and mobile financial services for everyday customers, homes, and businesses.

stc Jusoor, the company's corporate social responsibility arm (meaning "bridges" in Arabic), aligns with Bahrain's Economic Vision 2030 and individual empowerment. Focusing on Community, Family, Eco, and Tech as key pillars, stc Jusoor's initiatives balance community development and technology, connecting and empowering individuals through the free exchange of experiences, ideas, and information.

Today, stc Bahrain stands not only as the preferred Telecommunications network in Bahrain but also as the most forward-looking digital enabler.

About SGB

SGB is a fully licensed digital bank serving an ecosystem of global investors, innovators and institutions. Founded in 2024, is regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB). The bank is backed by Whampoa Group, a Singapore-based investment holdings company and Mumtalakat, the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Bahrain.