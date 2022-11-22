Manama, Bahrain : stc Bahrain, a world-class digital enabler, signed a strategic partner agreement with Microsoft and Crayon to offer Microsoft services portfolio to its business customers. As part of the partnership, stc Bahrain will be collaborating with Crayon, a Microsoft Cloud Solutions Provider, to provide the latest technology solutions to SMEs and corporates in Bahrain.

The partnership is in line with Bahrain’s digital transformation journey and its vision to position the Kingdom as a digital hub in the region. Moreover, it will solidify stc Bahrain’s positioning as an innovator in the market by offering the latest advanced tech services to its business customers. The collaboration will also support stc Bahrain to address enterprise needs for digital transformation and modernizing their workspaces by offering cloud-based solutions. The products include the full Microsoft portfolio like Microsoft 365, Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics 365, in addition to providing customers with Professional and Managed Services to deliver complete solutions.

Eng. Nezar Banabeela, Chief Executive Officer at stc Bahrain, said: “We are delighted to partner with Microsoft & Crayon to deliver cutting-edge tech services and products for our business customers that support them on their digital transformation journey. The partnership signifies our commitment to provide the latest offerings for our business customers to keep them up-to-date with the latest tech solutions that will help them succeed and contribute to Bahrain’s digital economy, in line with the Economic Vision 2030. The partnership will also enhance economic digitalization and improve the way businesses conduct their operations, and we are proud to be at the forefront of enabling digital efficiency in the Kingdom.”

Commenting on the partnership, Ziad Rizk, Middle East and Africa CEO of Crayon, said: “At Crayon we believe in the power of technology driving the greater good. This is at the core of the partnership between STC Bahrain, Crayon and Microsoft. A partnership that sets a strong foundation for us to bring together the digital ecosystem in support of Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030 and further accelerates their digital transformation journey. We are committed to the success of this partnership and truly excited about the impact we can jointly drive in Bahrain”

For his part, Charles Nahas, General Manager, Microsoft Middle East Cluster said: “Our collaboration with stc Bahrain speaks to our commitment to support businesses across Bahrain to support the digital transformation in the country. Together with our partner Crayon, we look forward to enabling stc Bahrain enterprise customers to leverage our trusted scalable innovative solutions to achieve more innovation, more resilience and more agility with less time and less cost.”

stc Bahrain is committed to developing innovative digital solutions for its customers as part of the Kingdom’s digital transformation journey. This partnership with Crayon and Microsoft will enhance productivity and efficiency for businesses in Bahrain through the use of innovative tech solutions that will help them thrive and succeed as integral contributors to the economy.

About stc Bahrain:

stc Bahrain, a subsidiary of stc Group, is the fastest-growing, most innovative telecommunication operator in Bahrain. Since its inception in 2010, stc Bahrain revolutionized the telecommunications industry in the Kingdom of Bahrain and quickly became a market leader, a position that it kept to this day through investing in next-generation technologies and introducing innovative solutions to the people of Bahrain. In 2018, stc Bahrain disrupted fintech with its stc pay ecosystem of services.

stc Bahrain made many local, regional and global breakthroughs, earning it over 20 awards in just eleven years for being the best, widest and fastest network that connects people with an empowering host of products and services. Its persistent dedication to innovation has positioned it as a driving force in delivering telecommunication, digital and mobile financial services for everyday customers, homes and businesses. Together with a broad spectrum of benefits and customizable offerings that provide utmost control and flexibility in a world of evolving digital needs, stc Bahrain today has not only become the preferred Telecommunications network in Bahrain, but also the most forward-looking fearless disruptor in Telecommunication and Fintech.

For more information, please visit www.stc.com.bh