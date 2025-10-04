Manama, Bahrain – stc Bahrain, a digital enabler, proudly announces the launch of the second consecutive year of its acclaimed ‘jeel ICT’ program with the selection of 20 outstanding Bahraini graduates. This 100% nationalized talent development initiative is strategically delivered in partnership with the Ministry of Labour, Tamkeen, and with the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) as the strategic development partner.

The ‘jeel ICT’ program represents stc Bahrain’s strategic investment in the Kingdom’s most valuable asset – its national talent. Aligned with Bahrain's Economic Vision 2030, the program, which evolved from the successful Graduate Development Program launched in 2012, is now recognized as a premier development initiative, endorsed by the government and stc Bahrain's partners. Its continuous evolution empowers young Bahrainis with critical technical, business, leadership, and entrepreneurial skills essential for Bahrain’s rapidly expanding ICT and FinTech sectors.

This year's selection process saw over 1000 applications for the ‘jeel ICT’ program. A rigorous evaluation by a distinguished panel of judges led to 200 applicants being shortlisted, culminating in the final selection of 20 exceptional graduates.

HE. Maha Abdulhamid Mufeez, Chief Executive of the Labour Fund “Tamkeen,” stated: " We highly value initiatives that align with our core objectives of enhancing training and employment opportunities for national talents, further establishing them as the first choice for employers, especially in high-growth sectors such as ICT. Building on this success, our ongoing partnership with stc Bahrain through the Jeel ICT program expands on the achievements of the previous edition, empowering Bahraini talent with essential ICT skills and supporting their entry into the workforce."

This partnership is in line with Tamkeen’s strategic priorities for 2025, which focus on enhancing the competitiveness of Bahraini citizens in the private sector, equipping them with the right skills for career development, and prioritizing the growth, digitalization, and sustainability of enterprises.

Eng. Khalid Al Osaimi, stc Bahrain CEO commented: "The 'jeel ICT' program holds immense significance for our organization and, more importantly, for Bahrain's future. It is a vital driver for national talent growth and aligns perfectly with the government’s commitment to youth development. By empowering young Bahrainis with critical technical and business skills, we directly contribute to the Kingdom’s evolving digital economy. This program not only enhances employment prospects but actively shapes a new generation of digital leaders, ready to excel in the rapidly expanding ICT and FinTech sectors."

Eng. Al Osaimi added, "We extend our sincere appreciation and gratitude to our key partners, the Ministry of Labour and Tamkeen, whose invaluable support and collaboration are essential to our commitment to continue this program. The success of our first batch of 'jeel ICT' graduates from last year clearly demonstrates the immense talent Bahrain possesses. We eagerly anticipate helping more young aspirants emerge, bringing new ideas and success to advance Bahrain’s digital growth for many years to come."

These selected graduates will embark on a transformative 12-month internship at stc Bahrain, gaining hands-on experience within its operations. They will benefit from a cutting-edge learning experience, including advanced ICT training, psychometric assessments, and dedicated mentorship. With an investment of more than 10,000 Development hours, the program incorporates over 6,000 hours of Coaching and Mentoring (C&M), ensuring a thorough and immersive educational journey.

This program directly contributes to the government's Digital Transformation vision, positioning the Telecom Sector as essential in building a future-ready, highly skilled local workforce.