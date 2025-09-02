Manama, Bahrain – stc Bahrain, a digital enabler, has announced the opening of its new flagship store at The Avenues Mall – New Extension, located next to the Ice Rink. The launch marks an important step in the company’s retail development strategy, combining modern design with advanced technology to provide customers with enhanced and more efficient service experience.

The new branch introduces a refreshed store concept that reflects stc Bahrain’s commitment to continuous improvement in customer engagement. The layout has been designed to create a welcoming and accessible environment, while new service touchpoints allow customers to explore the latest technologies and solutions. These include a dedicated 5G Experience Zone for real-time network performance testing, a hands-on demonstration area for the latest devices, and — for the first time in Bahrain — a 24/7 automated accessories vending machine, offering customers convenient access to essential mobile products at any time.

Karim Tabbouche, Chief Consumer Officer at stc Bahrain, commented: "The opening of our new flagship store at The Avenues Mall reflects our focus on evolving with our customers’ needs. This branch is designed to make every interaction more seamless and engaging, while introducing innovative elements that enhance convenience and accessibility. It also serves as a model for the way we will approach future store developments across the Kingdom."

With its strategic location in one of Bahrain’s most popular retail destinations, the new store strengthens stc Bahrain’s presence and reaffirms its commitment to delivering advanced digital solutions and exceptional service to customers.

​​​​​​For more information, please visit www.stc.com.bh

Please follow us on:

https://x.com/stc_bhr

https://www.instagram.com/stc_bhr/

https://www.youtube.com/user/stcbhr

https://web.facebook.com/stc.bhr/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/stcbahrain