Manama, Bahrain: stc Bahrain, a digital enabler, has announced a significant milestone in its commitment to digital innovation with being the first telecommunications provider to launch Samsung Pay, offering its customers a secure and efficient way to make contactless payments using compatible Samsung devices. This service, which is available now on My stc BH App, enables users to complete transactions for bills, add-ons, and digital gift cards with ease, reflecting stc Bahrain’s commitment to introducing innovative solutions that align with modern digital lifestyles.

Commenting on the launch, Karim Tabbouche, Chief Consumer Officer at stc Bahrain said: “We are excited to announce the new payment addition of Samsung Pay on My stc BH App, for our customers. We are committed to embracing digital technology across all our products and services, to redefine our customers' experience. With Samsung Pay, we aim to empower our customers with solutions that elevate their digital interactions and set new standards for convenience and security.”

The integration of Samsung Pay introduces advanced security measures, including tokenization and biometric authentication, ensuring safe and reliable transactions. With this launch, stc Bahrain continues to enhance its digital ecosystem by adopting technologies that prioritize customer convenience and simplify payment processes.

This initiative highlights stc Bahrain’s role in driving technological advancements across the Kingdom, empowering customers with tools that streamline their everyday interactions.