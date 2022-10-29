Manama, Bahrain: stc Bahrain, a world-class digital enabler, has been awarded the ‘Unified Communication Partner of the Year’ at the Gulf Information Technology Exhibition (Gitex) 2022. The award has been given by Westcon and of Avaya being the leading Unified communications & IP telephony provider in the world- in recognition of ‘stc One’ which is the most advanced unified communications service for businesses.

stc Bahrain has been provided this award due to the service innovation which led to doubling the subscribers of ‘stc One’ year-on-year, indicating the substantial growth in the customer base and the benefits that it provides to businesses in Bahrain. The award will instate stc Bahrain as a strategic partner to Avaya’s Unified Communications’ solutions.

‘stc One’ is a cloud based IP Telephony solution using Avaya technologies that delivers Fixed telephony services, video and messaging in a single service, thus enhancing business performance and providing seamless communication.

Commenting on the award, Hesham Mustafa, Chief Business Officer of stc Bahrain, said: “We are honored to receive this award at one of the most-anticipated tech events of the year, and we are grateful to partner with Avaya and Westcon to provide advanced and innovative solutions to our customers and enhance their productivity and contribute to their operational efficiency and success.

Steve Lockie, Westcon Group Managing Director Middle East said, “It is with great pleasure that we recognize stc Bahrain as “Unified Communication Partner of the Year”. stc Bahrain has played a major role toward transforming the country through digitalization, building full-fledged Data Centers and Cloud based solutions specially in telephony and Unified Communication which focus on removing operational and financial constraints. We look forward to further growing our relationship with stc Bahrain and innovating across all aspects of the Digital Transformation of the Kingdom.

‘stc One’ service launched in 2016, and it represents the First & largest Avaya Cloud Telephony solution in the region. Since then, stc Bahrain continuously invested in upgrading the system to ensure catering for the requirements of both Corporates and SMEs.

