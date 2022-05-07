Manama, Bahrain: stc Bahrain, a world-class digital enabler, has been awarded as the ‘Most Innovative use of 5G Technology’ at the International Finance Magazine Awards held in 2021. The award was presented to stc Bahrain for its role at the forefront of driving forward Bahrain’s digital transformation in line with the Kingdom’s economic vision 2030.

As the first network operator to commercially offer 5G in the Kingdom, stc Bahrain continues to push the boundaries of technology and innovation to usher in a new digital way of life and enhance Bahrain’s connectivity and infrastructure. stc Bahrain has been a driving force to continuously introduce innovative solutions and the latest technologies to the Kingdom.

Eng. Nezar Banabeela, CEO of stc Bahrain, commented: “We are proud to receive this prestigious award and are confident of our vital role as enablers of digital transformation and innovation in Bahrain. In line with the Kingdom’s economic vision 2030, we are continuing to break boundaries and connect people, businesses and communities with our powerful and award-winning network.”

He added, “Moving forward, our mission at stc Bahrain is to enhance our customers’ lives by empowering them with the latest digital technologies, and to empower the next wave of connectivity within the Kingdom. Through the adaptation of transformative technologies such as IoT, Artificial Intelligence (AI), cybersecurity and more, we are determined to pave the way for a digitally-literate and multi-connected society.”

In 2019, stc Bahrain adopted the latest 5G core technologies, spectrum sharing between LTE and 5G, the latest spectrum management technologies and agile transport layer technologies with global leading ICT solutions provider Huawei. Through this milestone, stc Bahrain is working actively towards developing IoT service applications, including asset tracking, fleet management, connected cars, smart homes, and other cloud-based services.

stc Bahrain has been at the forefront of pushing the latest technologies beyond mere enhancements to approaching capabilities closer to full-fledged 5G. The VCN testing and verification achievement is laying the foundation for further milestones in preparation for the networks needed to fulfil the requirements to serve the Kingdom with the latest 5G network technologies.

This award adds to the many local, regional and international awards that stc Bahrain has won, including “Outstanding Technology Innovation Award” at MEA Business Technology Achievement Awards 2021 and “Best Digital Infrastructure Development” at the International Business Magazine awards 2021.

About stc Bahrain

stc Bahrain, a subsidiary of stc Group, is the fastest-growing, most innovative telecommunication operator in Bahrain. Since its inception in 2010, stc Bahrain revolutionized the telecommunications industry in the Kingdom of Bahrain and quickly became a market leader, a position that it kept to this day through investing in next-generation technologies and introducing innovative solutions to the people of Bahrain. In 2018, stc Bahrain disrupted fintech with its stc pay ecosystem of services.

stc Bahrain made many local, regional and global breakthroughs, earning it over 30 awards in just eleven years for being the best, widest and fastest network that connects people with an empowering host of products and services. Its persistent dedication to innovation has positioned it as a driving force in delivering telecommunication, digital and mobile financial services for everyday customers, homes and businesses. Together with a broad spectrum of benefits and customizable offerings that provide utmost control and flexibility in a world of evolving digital needs, stc Bahrain today has not only become the preferred Telecommunications network in Bahrain, but also the most forward-looking fearless disruptor in Telecommunication and Fintech.

