Manama, Bahrain: stc Bahrain, a digital enabler, announced the launch of its transformative jeel ICT program for the second consecutive year. The program comes in partnership with the Ministry of Labour and the Labour Fund (Tamkeen) and bridge the gap between academic learning and on-job learning, directly addressing the growing demand for digital expertise.

The program is a flagship initiative of stc Bahrain's corporate social responsibility arm, stc Jusoor, jeel ICT, the 100% nationalized program is a key part of stc Bahrain's commitment to Bahrain's Economic Vision 2030, empowering young Bahrainis with critical technical and business skills for the Kingdom’s evolving digital economy which makes this program a strategic investment in Bahrain's human capital. It equips Bahraini youth and recent graduates with vital technical, business, leadership, and entrepreneurial skills crucial for the rapidly expanding ICT and FinTech sectors.

Demonstrating its success, jeel ICT will continue to culminate in full-time employment offers for outstanding graduates. 15 jeel ICT alumni have already secured positions at stc Bahrain over the past year program, providing a strong foundation for future aspirants. This directly impacts their lives and career trajectories and will continue to contribute significantly to Bahrain's vision of becoming a regional ICT and FinTech leader.

His Excellency Mr. Youssef bin Al-Hussein Khalaf, Minister of Legal Affairs and Acting Minister of Labour, emphasized the importance of professionally preparing and qualifying job seekers to meet labor market requirements, particularly in the telecommunications and digital technology sector, which is considered a promising, vital, and attractive field for citizens. He also praised stc Bahrain’s initiative to train and employ university graduate citizens.

He highlighted that the launch of the second edition of the jeel ICT program, in partnership with the Ministry of Labour and the Labour Fund (Tamkeen), reflects a strong community partnership supporting the development of national human resources. The program helps refine participants’ core skills and provides direct hands-on experience in the telecommunications and IT environment. He stressed that initiatives like this strengthen the Ministry’s efforts to align education and training outcomes with the needs of the labor market.

Eng. Khalid Al Osaimi, Chief Executive Officer of stc Bahrain, stated: “We are proud to launch the stc Bahrain jeel ICT program again this year, a testament to our dedication to Bahrain's future and the development of its youth. This program is a vital driver for national talent growth, not only enhancing employment prospects but actively shaping a new generation of digital leaders. We extend our sincere appreciation and gratitude to our key partners – the Ministry of Labour, and the Labour Fund (Tamkeen), whose invaluable support and collaboration are instrumental in our pursuit to continue with this program. By investing in the ICT skills of our young people and facilitating their full-time employment, we are directly contributing to Bahrain's thriving digital economy. The success of our first group proves how much talent Bahrain has, and we look forward to helping more tech leaders emerge who will bring new ideas and success for many years.”

This partnership aligns with Tamkeen’s strategic priorities for 2025, which focus on enhancing the position and competitiveness of Bahrainis in the private sector, equipping Bahrainis with suitable skills for career development in the private sector, and prioritizing enterprise growth, digitization, and sustainability, and supporting the development of the ecosystem surrounding the labor market and private sector.

Her Excellency Ms. Maha Abdulhameed Mofeez, Chief Executive of the Labour Fund “Tamkeen” said: “We are pleased to be part of this strategic partnership aimed at developing the skills of local talent in the rapidly growing ICT sector. Through this partnership, we aspire to bridge the gap between the specialized skills in demand and the high-quality, sustainable job opportunities in the labour market. This serves our mandate of making Bahrainis the preferred choice for employment in the private sector. We are also pleased to witness the positive outcomes of the program, reflected in the employment of several graduates from the previous batch in quality jobs, which demonstrates the program’s effectiveness in empowering national talent and supporting their career prospects.”

The jeel ICT program highlights stc Bahrain's dedication to community development by creating a robust talent pipeline for both stc Bahrain and the Kingdom's ICT sector. Continuing the success of previous initiatives like the Graduate Development Program (GDP), jeel ICT program reinforces stc Bahrain's legacy of nurturing future-ready talent for the Kingdom's evolving digital landscape.

The jeel ICT program is open for Bahraini nationals who graduated during the academic year of 2024– 2025, and aged between 20 – 23 years, with a strong background in Engineering / IT/ Computer Science. Applications can be submitted by visiting https://careers.stc.com.bh/jeelICT.