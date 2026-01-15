Manama, Bahrain – stc Bahrain has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Huawei to accelerate stc Bahrain’s transformation into a technology-driven enterprise through EVOLVE 2.0 – Evolve Towards TechCo.

The agreement reflects stc Bahrain’s dedication to redefining its role as a provider of connectivity services to a digital platform company that leverages its network, cloud, data, and AI capabilities to deliver scalable digital services, intelligent operations, and diversified revenue models.

The MoU builds on the successful implementation of the EVOLVE program, which put in place a clear, end-to-end framework across customer experience lifecycles, from sales and provisioning to service usage, assurance, and monetization. EVOLVE has already delivered measurable business impact, including faster cloud adoption, the launch of new digital services, better customer experience visibility, and a clear roadmap toward autonomous network operations.

Under EVOLVE 2.0, stc Bahrain will accelerate the adoption of enterprise-grade intelligent capabilities across both network and business domains. The collaboration will focus on building a scalable, intelligence-ready digital architecture, strengthening advanced data intelligence, deploying high-performance compute infrastructure, and introducing Copilot-style capabilities to enhance operational efficiency, decision-making, and innovation.

The MoU also reinforces stc Bahrain’s commitment to embedding intelligence across planning, marketing, and operations, while progressing toward higher levels of automation and zero-touch operations across RAN, transport, and core network domains. These initiatives aim to strengthen service quality, improve customer experience, and create new revenue opportunities.

Commenting on the signing, Mr. Ahmed Alsharif, Chief Technology and Digital Officer, stc Bahrain said, “EVOLVE 2.0 represents the next phase of our TechCo transformation. By advancing Generative AI adoption and strengthening our digital and AI foundations, we are accelerating innovation, enhancing customer experience, and building a future-ready platform for sustainable growth.”

Harry Yu, CEO of Huawei Bahrain added, “This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to enabling enterprise-grade Generative intelligence and intelligent operations at scale. EVOLVE 2.0 empowers stc Bahrain to accelerate its TechCo journey and set new standards for the industry.”

EVOLVE 2.0 positions stc Bahrain as a regional lighthouse TechCo, harnessing next-generation digital intelligence, cloud platforms, and autonomous operations to deliver superior operational performance and innovative services.

