Manama, Bahrain – stc Bahrain signed a strategic partnership with HPE Aruba Networking, highlighting their commitment to enhancing Wi-Fi and networking technology offerings in Bahrain.

The partnership will reinforce stc Bahrain’s position as a leading telecommunications provider and a world-class digital enabler, offering superior technology solutions that cater specifically to businesses’ future needs, thereby attracting and retaining business clients. It will also promote the digital transformation of Bahrain, enhancing business productivity and economic growth through improved digital services.

Eng. Nezar Banabeela, stc Bahrain CEO said, "We are excited to enter into this strategic partnership with HPE Aruba Networking. This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to driving forward Bahrain’s digital transformation. By enabling businesses with world-class digital infrastructure for innovation and growth, we are facilitating a digital economy that will contribute significantly to Bahrain’s economic development.”

Jacob Chacko, Regional Director, Middle East and Africa at HPE Aruba Networking said: “We are delighted to partner with stc Bahrain to meet the growing connectivity demands of their customers and to support the digital transformation of Bahrain. HPE Aruba Networking will help stc Bahrain grow their customer base by providing access to the latest Wi-Fi 6 and AI-driven network management solutions.”

By partnering with HPE Aruba Networking, stc Bahrain will be offering state-of-the-art secure networking solutions that will not only attract businesses looking for the most advanced connectivity solutions but also strengthen stc Bahrain’s reputation as a world-class digital enabler in the ICT sector. The ability to provide scalable and flexible networking solutions means the telecom can easily accommodate the evolving demands of its business customers. This adaptability ensures that stc Bahrain’s state-of-the-art infrastructure and services remain at the forefront, capable of supporting next-generation technologies and future business needs.

Moreover, stc Bahrain will be enriching its portfolio with the latest Wi-Fi 6 and AI-driven network management solutions, offering businesses cutting-edge connectivity solutions that are faster, more reliable, and capable of handling more devices simultaneously, while setting a new standard in service quality. The partnership with HPE Aruba Networking will leverage their advanced solutions, including Wi-Fi 6, AI-driven network management, and networking solutions, to strengthen digital infrastructure across various sectors.

For more information, please visit www.stc.com.bh and follow us on:

www.twitter.com/stc_bhr

www.instagram.com/stc_bhr

www.youtube.com/stcbhr

www.facebook.com/stc.bhr

www.linkedin.com/company/stcbahrain

For more information, please contact: Pooja Rekhi-Sharma at pooja.sharma@ogilvy.com