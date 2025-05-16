The Russian rouble weakened against the U.S. dollar on Friday with one factor being uncertainty over the outcome as Russian and Ukrainian negotiators were in Istanbul for what was billed as their first direct peace talks in more than three years.

By 1005 GMT, the rouble was down 0.8% at 80.65 to the U.S. dollar, LSEG data based on over-the-counter quotes showed. The Russian currency has risen by more than 40% against the dollar this year.

"The slowing down of the rouble's rise is caused by increased volatility in the commodity market and the intensification of geopolitical issues amid uncertainty over the outcome of the Istanbul negotiations," BCS brokerage analysts said.

Against the Chinese yuan, which is used by Russia's central bank for its foreign exchange interventions and is the most-traded foreign currency in Russia, the rouble was down 0.5% at 11.16 to the yuan on the Moscow Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Gleb Bryanski Editing by Frances Kerry)