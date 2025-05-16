Umm Al Quwain, UAE: In a bold step that signals a new era of inter-emirate economic synergy, the Umm Al Quwain Free Trade Zone (UAQ FTZ) has entered into a landmark Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) with the Dubai Land Department (DLD) a move that now allows UAQ FTZ-registered companies to legally acquire and register freehold property in Dubai under their business name.

This strategic collaboration is a game-changer for how businesses can scale, diversify, and root themselves in the UAE’s most lucrative real estate market.

Positioned as one of the UAE’s most accessible and investor-forward free zones, UAQ FTZ continues to redefine what business empowerment means. Companies registered in the zone will now benefit from direct access to Dubai’s property sector, long considered one of the most resilient and high-performing in the region.

“We are proud to lead with purpose and enable our investors to participate in Dubai’s thriving real estate sector with full legal clarity and institutional support,” said Sheikh Mansoor Bin Ibrahim Al Mu’alla, Executive Director of Umm Al Quwain Free Trade Zone Authority.

The agreement establishes a robust legal and operational framework between the two government entities—one that removes traditional barriers and opens the door for licensed businesses to own strategic real estate assets that align with their growth roadmaps.

“This is a transformative step for the businesses we support. We’ve consistently positioned UAQ FTZ as a strategic gateway to the UAE. This collaboration now gives our license holders the power to secure real estate assets in Dubai, aligning with their growth ambitions and offering long-term operational stability,” added Johnson M. George, General Manager of UAQ FTZ.

The resulting benefits span a wide array of operational and strategic dimensions. It enables direct freehold ownership under a company name, fast-tracks registrations through integrated digital systems, and ensures transparency in ownership transfers. Both entities have also committed to ongoing regulatory coordination, reinforcing compliance with anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing standards.

“This partnership reflects Dubai Land Department’s commitment to enabling real estate investment across the UAE through collaboration and innovation. We’re proud to work with UAQ FTZ to provide a seamless and legally sound framework that supports business expansion while upholding regulatory excellence” noted Majid Saqer Almarri, CEO of the Real Estate Registration Sector at Dubai Land Department

This milestone inter-governmental alignment is tightly aligned with the UAE’s overarching vision for economic diversification, foreign direct investment growth, and cross-emirate business fluidity, reinforcing the nation’s status as a magnet for enterprise and global capital.

About Umm Al Quwain Free Trade Zone (UAQ FTZ)

UAQ FTZ is a government-backed business hub offering streamlined licensing, investor-first regulations, and fast-track services for startups, SMEs, and multinational corporations. With its strategic location near UAE’s major ports and access to regional trade routes, UAQ FTZ is a launchpad for businesses seeking agile, cost-effective market entry and long-term growth in the UAE and beyond.

About Dubai Land Department (DLD)

Dubai Land Department is the primary authority responsible for regulating and registering real estate in Dubai. Through policy innovation, advanced systems, and a commitment to investor protection, DLD fosters a trusted, transparent, and sustainable real estate environment that supports the emirate’s global leadership in property investment.