Staff numbers surpassed 1,000, as the company grows its strength across tech and engineering teams

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES — Capital.com, the high-growth global trading platform and fintech group, has released new statistics showcasing its rapid growth as well as its regional and global expansion from its UAE headquarters. The group opened a regional headquarters in Dubai in April 2024 under the UAE’s NextGen FDI scheme, which aims to attract the world’s best minds and companies.

Thanks to the Capital.com MENA securities trading subsidiary, the Middle East contributed more than half of trading volume by global clients, making up 53% compared with Europe’s 24% share.

The platform reported strong trading activity in the first quarter of 2025, amid global market volatility and increased customer demand.

For the period 1 Jan 2025 to 31 March 2025, the platform reported $656 billion in client trading volumes. This is 11% higher than the previous quarter. Over the same period, the number of users who opened a new account on Capital.com reached over 800,000.

The platform’s solid quarterly performance follows a record-breaking 2024, during which client trading volumes exceeded $1.7 trillion. As Capital.com continues to scale, the company has now surpassed 1,000 employees globally, marking a major milestone in its evolution from a fast-growing start-up to a high-growth fintech.

Tarik Chebib, CEO, Capital.com MENA said: “In Q1, we saw a clear uptick in gold trading across the MENA region, as traders turned to the precious metal as a safe haven amid ongoing market volatility. It’s a strong signal of how actively engaged and responsive this community is to global risk trends.” In the first quarter of 2025, the most actively traded markets on the Capital.com platform were major stock market indices, notably the Nasdaq 100 Index. This was followed by commodity markets, primarily gold.

“Interest in these markets were fuelled by increased market attention surrounding the inauguration of US President Donald Trump, and sentiment regarding potential Trump administration policies. Meanwhile, ongoing inflation worries and geopolitical instability sustained the demand for gold as a safe-haven asset,” explained Mr Chebib.

Clients from the Middle East were the most active traders in Q1 2025 and accounted for the highest volume of trades over the period (53%), followed by traders from Europe (24%), affirming Capital.com’s growing presence in these markets.

Building on this momentum, Capital.com is actively expanding its product and engineering teams to support the development of new trading and investment products. The company is currently hiring across its global offices in Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. In late 2024, Capital.com announced plans to onboard 200 additional tech and engineering professionals.

“Great products are built by great people. As we increase our presence across the MENA region, we will continue to hire top-tier talent to ensure we remain competitive and offer our clients the best products and services,” added Mr Chebib.

Ariel Segev, Chief Financial Officer at Capital.com, commented: "With client trading volumes totalling $656 billion in Q1 alone, we’re seeing extraordinary momentum across our global business. This growth not only reflects the strength of our platform but also our commitment to give clients access to a broader range of markets and smarter tools. As we grow our team beyond 1,000 people, our focus is on innovation, diversification, and delivering choice for every trader."

Client engagement levels in Q1 were equally robust. The number of trades executed on the platform in Q1 2025 totalled 48 million, reflecting a 23% increase over the previous quarter. Strong client activity in the first quarter of this year coincides with Capital.com’s commitment to speed and reliability where trades are executed in as little as 0.024 seconds and 91% of withdrawals are processed within 5 minutes.