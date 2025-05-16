United Arab Emirates: Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and e& today announced a strategic collaboration to help drive technological development and commercialization across a broad range of advanced connectivity, 5G and edge AI technologies in an effort to accelerate the digital transformation for the government, enterprise and industrial sectors. Edge computing refers to processing data closer to where it is generated—at the “edge” of the network—enabling faster insights, reduced latency, and enhanced security.

This collaboration is intended to benefit key aspects of the UAE economy. Qualcomm Technologies and e& plan to collaborate on:

Industrial and enterprise 5G edge AI gateways that will enable core vertical sectors to deploy AI capabilities and other technologies at the network edge, enhancing efficiency, connectivity and performance Edge AI devices, ranging from PCs to XR devices powered by Snapdragon® platforms, which will integrate large language models (LLMs), supporting on-device generative AI capabilities and security-focused AI inferencing from edge to cloud for enterprise and government sectors

Smart mobility and safety solutions designed to improve safety and road-user experiences and future proofing the UAE’s transportation infrastructure

Connected industrial IoT solutions for enterprise

Qualcomm Technologies will also look to utilize its newly established Qualcomm Engineering Center in Abu Dhabi to support this collaboration with e& through evaluating new use cases to accelerate 5G and edge AI adoption in sectors like energy, manufacturing, logistics, retail and smart mobility.

“The cooperation between Qualcomm Technologies and e& will drive significant collaboration across some of the most transformative technology areas, including 5G, next-generation computing and intelligence at the edge. We look forward to working with e& to accelerate innovation and technology advancement across its ecosystem of enterprise and government customers in the UAE and beyond,” said Cristiano Amon, President and CEO, Qualcomm Incorporated.

“e& and Qualcomm Technologies have a history of cooperation, and this new agreement will help drive the digital transformation of enterprises significantly enhancing the UAE’s role in the global technology landscape. Together, we’re bringing powerful AI to the edge — from smart industrial gateways and wearables to mobility and infrastructure — enabling faster, more reliable, and secure experiences across sectors like manufacturing, transport, and government. These innovations will drive real-time intelligence, operational efficiency, and future-ready public services across the UAE,” said Hatem Dowidar, Group Chief Executive Officer, e&.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm relentlessly innovates to deliver intelligent computing everywhere, helping the world tackle some of its most important challenges. Building on our 40 years of technology leadership in creating era-defining breakthroughs, we deliver a broad portfolio of solutions built with our leading-edge AI, high-performance, low-power computing, and unrivaled connectivity. Our Snapdragon® platforms power extraordinary consumer experiences, and our Qualcomm Dragonwing™ products empower businesses and industries to scale to new heights. Together with our ecosystem partners, we enable next-generation digital transformation to enrich lives, improve businesses, and advance societies. At Qualcomm, we are engineering human progress.

Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering and research and development functions and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business. Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm patents are licensed by Qualcomm Incorporated.

About e&

e& is a global technology group committed to advancing the digital future across markets in the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Europe. With the group's financial performance in 2024 showing a consolidated revenue of AED 59.2 billion and a net profit of AED 10.8 billion, e& continues to maintain its position as a financial powerhouse, reflected by its strong credit rating and solid balance sheet.

Founded in Abu Dhabi over 48 years ago, e& has evolved from a telecom pioneer into a technology group. Its footprint now spans 38 countries, offering a comprehensive portfolio of innovative digital services ranging from advanced connectivity, entertainment, streaming and financial services to AI-powered solutions, cloud computing, ICT, cybersecurity and IoT platforms.

The Group is structured around five core business pillars: e& UAE, e& international, e& life, e& enterprise and e& capital, each catering to distinct customer and market needs. These pillars empower e& to lead in various sectors, from telecom and digital lifestyle to enterprise services and venture investments. The ongoing strategic investments in AI, IoT, 5G and cloud services reinforce its leadership in the global technology landscape, driving the future of smart connectivity and innovation.

Driven by innovation, sustainability and a commitment to digital empowerment, e& is set on creating a smarter, more connected future for individuals, businesses and communities.