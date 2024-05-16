The residential suites, which opened its doors earlier this year, has collaborated with the talented photographer to showcase the hidden beauty of this inviting hotel

Dubai, UAE: Staybridge Suites Dubai Business Bay, an integral part of IHG Hotels & Resorts’ Suites collection and which recently opened its doors, invites guests to experience a new form of community living amidst the pulsating heart of the city. Nestled alongside several of Dubai’s iconic landmarks, including the illustrious Dubai Mall, the majestic Burj Khalifa, and the picturesque Dubai Canal, Staybridge Suites Dubai Business Bay emerges as a beacon of community-based living for modern travellers. To show this new eye-catching part of Dubai’s iconic skyline, Gerry O’Leary, a superbly talented photographer, has been capturing images of the property and highlighting the incredible amenities that guests can expect to enjoy upon every stay.

Staybridge Suites Dubai Business Bay embodies more than just a place to stay; it's a narrative of interconnectedness and belonging. Renowned for his mastery of light and composition, Gerry O'Leary has lent his artistic prowess to capture the essence of the property, infusing each frame with a sense of warmth and intrigue.

With over 30 years of experience in capturing the architectural splendour of destinations worldwide, Gerry O'Leary brings a unique perspective to the unveiling of Staybridge Suites Dubai Business Bay. His expertise in hospitality, architectural, and commercial photography has garnered international acclaim, positioning him as one of the foremost visionaries in his field. Guided by his creative vision, the series of photographs has been specially curated to ensure that every aspect of this picturesque property is present in his collection of photographs.

Gerry’s keen eye for detail and his ability to showcase the interplay between space and design seamlessly complement the contemporary allure of Staybridge Suites Dubai Business Bay. Through his lens, the property's 120 studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom suites come to life, offering a glimpse into a world where luxury meets functionality.

“Photographers are hired for their vision; they compose just like musicians and poets,” remarks Gerry O'Leary, reflecting on his creative journey and his collaboration with Staybridge Suites Dubai Business Bay. His sentiment underscores the profound impact of visual storytelling in shaping our perceptions and experiences.

Designed to cater to the ‘Experienced Traveller,’ Staybridge Suites Dubai Business Bay sets itself apart as more than just a hotel; it’s a sanctuary where guests can forge meaningful connections and create lasting memories. From the state-of-the-art amenities to the dedicated open spaces for social gatherings, every aspect of the property reflects a dedication to fostering a sense of community and belonging.

Commenting on the unveiling of Staybridge Suites Dubai Business Bay, Bruno Hivon, General Manager of the property, shares, “The opening of Staybridge Suites Dubai Business Bay gives people a chance to enjoy a real sense of community in the heart of Dubai. Boasting a range of high quality amenities, and with Gerry O'Leary's artistic vision showcasing all on offer at the hotel, we are excited to welcome guests to an experience that is welcoming, comfortable, and a place where connectivity is encouraged.”

Staybridge Suites Dubai Business Bay is now open to welcome focussed travellers seeking a home away from home. For reservations and inquiries, please visit www.staybridge.com/businessbay, call +971 4 871 6111, or check out @staybridgesuitesbusinessbay on Instagram to get a glimpse of the property and its public spaces.

