Dubai, UAE: As summer approaches and business travellers gear up for their trips abroad, du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunication Company (EITC), has introduced its Summer Roaming Plans for Businesses and Consumers. With these plans, customers can enjoy seamless connectivity, voice calls, double data packs, and more, all at attractive prices.

du's Summer Roaming Plan for offers three different packages to suit the needs of every traveller. The packages are priced at AED 100, AED 200, and AED 350, with varying subscription periods of 7 days and 15 days. Customers can enjoy the double data promotion with these packages, with data allowances ranging from 4GB to 30GB. Voice calls are available at standard rates in all the packages. The AED 350 package also offers unlimited outgoing minutes and 500 incoming minutes.

To subscribe to du Roaming voice and data packages, customers need to have an Business or Consumer Postpaid and Roaming service active on their line. Corporate customers can contact their company administration to activate International Roaming at no additional cost. Business Employee customers can subscribe to Easy Roaming by texting "Easy" to 5102. Customers have the flexibility of subscribing to multiple roaming packages at the same time, except for the 15-day AED 350 package, which can only be purchased after the first package expires.

Customers can subscribe to the one-off packs via SMS while in the UAE or abroad through the du App or mydata.du.ae. The validity of the bundle starts immediately upon activation. For more information about the Summer Roaming Plans and to see the list of countries covered, please visit du.ae/businessroaming or du.ae/roaming.

About du

