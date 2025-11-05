The pipeline engineering specialist was awarded the Energy Industry Council’s Scale Up prize in a ceremony attended by industry peers onboard the QE2.

STATS’ approach to implementing a comprehensive localisation strategy across the Middle East was outlined in the Energy Industry Council’s Survive and Thrive Report and impressed the awards judging panel.

Mark Gault, STATS Group vice president for the Middle East, explained: “Although we have operated successfully in the region since 2012, STATS Group had a clear message from clients across the Middle East - they appreciated the company’s best-in-class pipeline isolation technology but wanted it delivered locally.

“Unlike competitors who were consolidating operations to fewer bases with remote support, STATS recognised that in-country value was a key driver for clients in the region, making a comprehensive localisation strategy essential.”

The company established a comprehensive Middle East footprint which includes operational facilities in Abu Dhabi in the UAE, Doha in Qatar, Muscat in the Sultanate of Oman, and Dammam in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

All facilities feature assembly and test workshops, design and project engineering and business support services. STATS also invested in locally manufactured equipment and in-house technical training programmes for local workforces, reducing the dependence on UK headquarter resources.

Critical to the success has been STATS commitment to nationalisation - with employment rates of local populations ranging from 10% to up to 80% at various locations, which has proved invaluable in overcoming language barriers, navigating cultural differences and driving business growth.

Ryan McPherson, Regional Director, EIC, said: “Congratulations to STATS Group on their well-deserved recognition at this year’s EIC Regional Awards. Their long-term commitment to localisation and regional investment truly sets them apart and exemplifies the forward-thinking approach that continues to strengthen the Middle East’s energy supply chain.

“It was a pleasure to celebrate their success alongside so many exceptional companies who are driving innovation, resilience, and growth across the sector. The standard this year was outstanding and our international judging panel was once again impressed by the exceptional calibre of entrants featured in this year’s Survive & Thrive report, making the task of selecting just a handful of winners incredibly challenging.”

About STATS

STATS, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsui & Co., Ltd, provides specialist engineering services for the maintenance, integrity and repair of oil, gas and petrochemical installations and infrastructure.

STATS has gained an excellent reputation for providing a responsive, client-centred approach combined with expertise and innovative products which enhance safety and environmental performance, reduce system or plant downtime, improve asset performance, and support decommissioning and abandonment.

The group operates from its headquarters in Kintore, Aberdeenshire in the UK and in Edmonton, Canada; Houston, USA; Abu Dhabi, Doha, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Qatar in the Middle East; Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia and Perth, Australia.

