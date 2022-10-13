United Arab Emirates: Liferay, the leading provider of digital platforms that creates enterprise-level, cloud powered optimized digital experiences has awarded the Statistics Centre – Abu Dhabi (SCAD), the official source of statistical data in Abu Dhabi with Excellence in ‘Government Services’.

The honor recognizes SCAD’s innovation and success through Liferay’s Digital Experience Platform in transforming and optimizing digital employee and customer experiences across all key touchpoints in line with Abu Dhabi government’s digital agenda. The award was presented to HE Badria Abdalla Obaid, Executive Director of Foresights and Communications at SCAD by Mr. Moussalam Dalati, General Manager, Middle East and Africa, Liferay at GITEX Global 2022.

HE Badria Abdalla Obaid said: “Statistics Centre – Abu Dhabi (SCAD) strives to develop tools that empower the ecosystem across activities and sectors to make informed decisions and devise frameworks, models and policies based on reliable data. Through a robust statistical ecosystem and seamless G2G, G2B, and G2C experiences, we are committed to further the emirate’s aspirations to enhance government services.”

Liferay’s Digital Experience Platform provides feature-rich platform with integrated digital capabilities that offers security, integration across all channels, content management, ecommerce, intranets and more. Additionally, it enables the entity with state-of-the-art digital services to enhance, personalize full-service web experiences across digital journeys that foster an environment of innovation.

Delighted with the effective results of the implementation at SCAD, Moussalam Dalati, General Manager, Middle East and Africa, Liferay said: “Liferay’s DXP was implemented with an objective of not only to stay on the cutting-edge of innovation but also enable our clients in a future foresight strategy through holistic data and information generated via user-facing experiences.”

-Ends-

