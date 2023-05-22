Dubai, UAE: - StashAway, a leading digital wealth management platform, has announced a significant increase in the projected rate of return for its cash management portfolio, StashAway Simple™, in the UAE. With the projected rate rising from 4.0% to 4.5% p.a., StashAway has emerged as a frontrunner in offering its clients the highest potential returns on their spare cash.

In an era of persistent inflation, leaving idle cash in traditional bank savings accounts can result in its gradual depreciation. However, StashAway Simple™ presents savvy investors with a compelling alternative, providing them with an opportunity to earn more on their savings amid market uncertainties.

Joseph El Am, General Manager of StashAway MENA, highlighted the company's commitment to supporting clients in their financial journey, stating, "Earning higher returns on your savings should be simple and straightforward. With his rate increase, consumers now have a convenient and highly effective way to work towards their financial aspirations – whether they are saving for a big ticket purchase, building an emergency fund, or simply seeking a better avenue to park their cash."

StashAway Simple™ is an ultra-low-risk, high-yield cash management portfolio designed to enable investors to effortlessly grow their cash.

Notably, StashAway Simple™ offers numerous advantages, including no minimum deposit requirements, no lock-in periods, no withdrawal fees, and no management fees. This client-centric approach enables individuals to take control of their finances, allowing them to save and grow their cash with unparalleled ease and flexibility.

With StashAway's commitment to providing clients with competitive returns and innovative investment solutions, individuals can now navigate market volatility with confidence and work towards achieving their long-term financial goals.

