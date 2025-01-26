Manama, Bahrain – StartUp Bahrain, the leading platform for startups in the Kingdom of Bahrain, supported by the Labour Fund (Tamkeen), has signed a strategic partnership with Brinc, a global venture accelerator with a proven track record in scaling innovative startups, that is at the frontier of fostering entrepreneurial growth and driving technological advancement in the region, starting with Bahrain.



While StartUp Bahrain aims to promote entrepreneurship by providing startups with a supportive ecosystem, access to resources, and opportunities for growth, Brinc brings its extensive expertise in accelerating startups across various sectors. Through their comprehensive acceleration programs and investment initiatives, Brinc has successfully supported numerous startups in their journey from early-stage concepts to market-ready businesses.



This strategic partnership will provide startups in the Kingdom and the broader MENA region with access to Brinc's world-class acceleration programs and global network of mentors and industry experts. The collaboration aims to strengthen the local startup ecosystem by providing founders with the tools, funding, and connections needed to scale their businesses globally.



"Partnering with StartUp Bahrain represents a new, significant step in our commitment to fostering innovation in Bahrain," stated Hussain Haji, Regional Head of Corporate Innovation. "By combining our global acceleration expertise with StartUp Bahrain's local ecosystem knowledge, we aim to create a powerful platform for startups to scale and succeed regionally, and then, internationally."



"This partnership with Brinc marks an exciting new chapter for the local startup ecosystem," remarked Maryam Malik, Project Manager at StartUp Bahrain. "With Brinc, we hope to provide local startups with more opportunities and access to global markets, reinforcing Bahrain's position as a leading innovation hub in the region."



StartUp Bahrain and Brinc are committed to driving innovation and supporting Bahraini startups in achieving global success. For more information about upcoming initiatives and acceleration programs, visit StartUp Bahrain and Brinc's websites.