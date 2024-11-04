The program elements will further enhance opportunities for participants, focusing on empowerment, education, and economic inclusion

Abu Dhabi, UAE: startAD, the startup accelerator powered by Tamkeen and anchored at NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD), has signed a multi-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Arab International Women’s Forum (AIWF). The strategic partnership aims to drive forward the Impact Hub for Emirati Women Achievers (EWA), a flagship initiative launched by startAD to advance Emirati women in innovation and entrepreneurship and is aligned with the National Strategy for Empowerment of Emirati Women.

Effective October 1, the MoU will be implemented through a series of international and UAE-based events, conferences, summits, and networking gatherings, bringing together industry experts to create networking opportunities with leaders, policymakers, and researchers on critical topics such as sustainability, empowerment, and economic inclusion.

The startAD Impact Hub for Emirati Women Achievers offers specialized programs that empower Emirati women with the tools, networks, and opportunities to expand their impact globally. The Bootcamps and Market Access tracks are focused on bridging the gap between local innovation and global market reach, nurturing not just startups, but global success stories. Initiatives like the Conscious Investor Fellowship, organized in partnership with VentureSouq, are part of a more significant movement towards inclusive economic systems. This fellowship aligns with global trends where female investors are increasingly shaping the direction of impact investing, directing funds towards social good and long-term sustainable development. A robust calendar of networking events aims to bring together professionals, leaders, mentors, and investors across the ecosystem to foster a growing camaraderie of inspiring female role models, influencing a ripple effect of support and opportunities for future generations.

Commenting on the partnership, Associate Director of startAD Nihal Shaikh said: “This collaboration is rooted in our joint belief with AIWF that access to education, mentorship, and leadership opportunities equips women and young leaders with the necessary skills to drive effective change in their communities and beyond. Creating a pipeline of future role models requires practical steps to creating networking opportunities that can significantly reduce the barriers women face. Women are less likely to know an entrepreneur, which limits their access to contracts and opportunities. We can mitigate these challenges by fostering networks and creating processes that accelerate women's participation.”

Shaikh added: “A recent report published by the Emirates Businesswomen Council highlights that women constitute 18 percent of all entrepreneurs in the UAE, with 77.6 percent of female-owned businesses being led by women under the age of 40, which underscores the vital role women play in boosting the national economy. Through this partnership, we aim to further empower these dynamic women and young leaders by providing them with the resources, mentorship, and opportunities they need to continue driving economic growth and innovation. Together, we are committed to creating an ecosystem where their entrepreneurial spirit can thrive and make a lasting impact.”

Haifa Al Kaylani OBE, President and Founder of the Arab International Women’s Forum, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership, stating: “AIWF is delighted to have this opportunity to collaborate with startAD Impact Hub For Emirati Women Achievers. We will focus on scaling and joining our networks to empower young women to harness their full potential, ensuring they have the skills and confidence needed to succeed and thrive and, most importantly, lay new foundations for the next generation. We look forward to bringing our respective networks together to facilitate lasting change, drive momentum forward, and give young Emirati women leaders the global platform and the confidence and capacity to do even greater things and lead the way for the next generation of leaders in business, public service, and sustainability.

“Emirati women are making remarkable strides in innovation and entrepreneurship, playing a critical role in shaping the future of the UAE’s economy and society. As they continue on this path, we encourage them to focus not only on creating successful ventures but also on ensuring that their important innovations contribute to lasting social and economic impact and to the leadership of the UAE on the world stage in the areas of sustainability and climate,” Al Kaylani added.

The Arab International Women’s Forum is a pioneer organization that works for the development and advancement of Arab women economically, socially, and politically in the Arab region and beyond. Coming up to its 25th anniversary and with a long track record of advocacy at the highest levels of government, the private sector, and international institutions to promote MENA women's empowerment in society and especially in the economy, as engines of economic growth and as stewards of a sustainable and more equitable future, all key areas that AIWF will be focusing on in its partnership with startAD Impact Hub for Emirati Women Achievers. The partnership will foster an unprecedented opportunity for thousands of young women leaders to collaborate towards resolving critical development challenges and eventually provide a global platform for women leaders to create impact and lead future generations in business, public service, and sustainability.

About startAD

startAD is an Abu Dhabi-based accelerator, steering local and global startups to scale in the UAE and beyond. Powered by Tamkeen and anchored at NYU Abu Dhabi, startAD is a new model for innovation that creates customized and impact-driven programs in partnership with stakeholders including governments, corporations, investors, and innovation entities, furthering UAE’s transition into a knowledge-based economy. startAD’s unique sprint accelerator model enables corporations to further innovation by partnering with startups disrupting their core businesses, while equipping startups with the training and opportunity to pilot their solutions with industry leaders.

startAD offers unparalleled business advancement opportunities to local and global tech startups, SMEs, researchers, investors, and youth through an extensive range of programs, state-of-the-art facilities, and a strong global network. Driving innovation in construction, retail, finance, and other priority industries in the UAE, startAD alumni startups have raised USD 270 million in investment, generated USD 220 million in revenue, secured over 80 global pilot projects with corporations, and created over 2500 jobs worldwide.

About Tamkeen

Tamkeen LLC is a company that partners with leading local and international institutions to deliver projects that enrich the social, cultural and educational landscape of the UAE.

About NYU Abu Dhabi

NYU Abu Dhabi is the first comprehensive liberal arts and research campus in the Middle East to be operated abroad by a major American research university. NYU Abu Dhabi has integrated a highly selective program with majors in the sciences, engineering, social sciences, arts, and humanities with a world center for advanced research. Its campus enables students to succeed in an increasingly interdependent world, and to advance cooperation and progress on humanity’s shared challenges. NYU Abu Dhabi’s high-achieving students have come from some 125 countries and speak over 100 languages. Together, NYU's campuses in New York, Abu Dhabi, and Shanghai form the backbone of a unique global university, giving faculty and students opportunities to experience varied learning environments and immersion in other cultures at one or more of the numerous study-abroad sites NYU maintains on six continents.

About the Arab International Women’s Forum

The Arab International Women’s Forum (AIWF) is an independent, non-profit, non-governmental organisation dedicated to empowering women in the MENA region through education, entrepreneurship, economic inclusion and employability - from career progression to Board leadership. Based in London and with the support of our Board Members, Partners and wider networks in the MENA, the UK, and around the world, AIWF works with a coalition of partners to facilitate collaboration, innovation, and capacity building, and to address critical development challenges for women and young people in the region at the highest levels. In all our work and initiatives, AIWF addresses salient development challenges for women and young people in the Arab world, bringing governments, multinational organisations, the private sector, civil society, universities, and the media together to produce informed, action-driven recommendations and initiatives that directly benefit women and young people and positively impact the future of work for the MENA Region.