Supports the UAE’s recognition of 2023 as the ‘Year of Sustainability’ as the country prepares to host the 28th United Nations climate change summit, Conference of Parties (COP28)

in5 Science is the fourth vertical under TECOM Group PJSC’s start-up incubator in5

The science vertical will provide business set-up support and an advisory board of science industry leaders to scale businesses in sustainability, healthcare, and energy

Dubai, UAE: TECOM Group PJSC celebrated ten years of enabling Dubai’s entrepreneurial ecosystem through its start-up incubator, in5, by launching in5 Science. Announced in collaboration with Dubai Science Park, the Group’s science-focused ecosystem, the incubator will facilitate entrepreneurship and investment for science-based start-ups under the Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’ umbrella.

The UAE’s emphasis on sustainability, in line with the Road to Net Zero by 2050, COP28, We the UAE 2031, and National Food Security Strategy agendas, has unveiled significant opportunities for innovation, investment, and entrepreneurship across the science sectors. in5 Science’s launch is aligned with these government strategies and supports the UAE’s recognition of 2023 as the ‘Year of Sustainability’. It is also in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’, which promotes foreign direct investment and economic diversification, and raises Dubai’s attractiveness for homegrown and international founders to explore opportunities across health, sustainability, advanced manufacturing, and energy.

in5 operates three centres enabling businesses and innovation in Tech in Dubai Internet City, Media in Dubai Production City, and Design in Dubai Design District (d3). The science vertical will expand its offerings to provide start-ups with sector-specific support and facilitate access to investment for founders to set up and scale new businesses. in5 has curated an expert-led advisory board representing industry-leading C-Suite figures from Nexus Resilience Group, Dii Desert Energy, and GMEX Group.

On behalf of in5, Majed Al Suwaidi, Senior Vice President of Dubai Media City, part of TECOM Group said: “Entrepreneurship powers economic growth. Dubai’s pro-business framework has made it a preferred choice for businesses big and small, established and new. As a leading business enabler in Dubai, TECOM Group has strived to enrich the support and opportunities available to entrepreneurs through in5. Ten years on, we’re proud to see our incubator’s impact on promoting Dubai’s start-up ecosystem and economic diversification efforts across media, tech, and design. The new science vertical will expand our offerings to meet the needs of emerging economic opportunities in the science sector while securing Dubai’s reputation as a global business hub.”

Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Senior Vice President of Dubai Science Park, part of TECOM Group said: “Science is a fast-growing field in Dubai, underpinned by government strategies across sustainability, healthcare, and R&D. Dubai Science Park plays a pivotal role in nurturing an ecosystem that promotes these economic roadmaps by empowering leading and international science-focused businesses to set up and expand operations. in5 Science will enable entrepreneurs to engage a world-class community of researchers and industry leaders and inject innovation and competitiveness to take the UAE’s science ambitions to the next level.”

in5 Science will also present a curated calendar of networking events, panel discussions and educational forums to cover pertinent topics by thought leaders in the science industry. Collaborating with Dubai Science Park allows in5 to tap into a global ecosystem of MNEs and regional SMEs across pharmaceuticals, healthcare, energy and environment, research, and development for partnership opportunities, and access to specialised facilities.

A growing science hub in MENA

Rising government investments, a multifaceted economic diversification plan, and the growing regional demand for specialised healthcare and sustainable consumerism have directed focus to the UAE on science and technology. The UAE’s comprehensive healthcare system, strengthened by private sector investments, has secured Dubai’s status as the region’s number one and the world’s number six medical tourism destination, according to the latest Medical Tourism Index.

Similarly, a global call for sustainability reflects national agendas for advanced manufacturing, economic growth, and food security. For example, Operation 300bn and Make it in the Emirates, geared at promoting localised manufacturing, emphasise innovation in advanced technology to enable sustainable practices and competitiveness.

In the past decade, in5 has seen a marked growth in science-focused tech start-ups. A dedicated science vertical aims to streamline and customise the supportive ecosystem for new businesses while connecting founders to a global community and purpose-built infrastructure at Dubai Science Park.

in5 already supports several ambitious science-led start-ups, including:

We4Recycle : A mobile app-based door-to-door valet trash service that simplifies waste segregation at home and strives to increase the awareness of sustainable and environmentally conscious lifestyles.

: A mobile app-based door-to-door valet trash service that simplifies waste segregation at home and strives to increase the awareness of sustainable and environmentally conscious lifestyles. Greener Crop : A start-up enabling vertical farming in the Middle East and Africa by offering a range of services, from farm set-up and maintenance to growth management, harvesting, and produce sales. The start-up has customers across the US, UAE, Oman and Qatar.

: A start-up enabling vertical farming in the Middle East and Africa by offering a range of services, from farm set-up and maintenance to growth management, harvesting, and produce sales. The start-up has customers across the US, UAE, Oman and Qatar. Air to MC2 : A deep-tech start-up that aims to revolutionise cooling and heating by creating affordable, patented tech products for air conditioning, water and energy industries and consumers.

: A deep-tech start-up that aims to revolutionise cooling and heating by creating affordable, patented tech products for air conditioning, water and energy industries and consumers. Sentient Labs : The start-up employs advanced technologies such as robotics, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things (IoT) to promote sea clean-up.

: The start-up employs advanced technologies such as robotics, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things (IoT) to promote sea clean-up. RelphaCare Technologies: A social healthcare tracking platform that enables real-time communication and monitoring by doctors and family.

A decade of entrepreneurial growth

in5 provides start-ups in technology, media, and design a platform to scale up, and access to advisory, mentorship, and potential investment opportunities. Since its inception in 2013, in5 has supported over 750 start-ups and entrepreneurs, and attracted founders representing more than 50 nationalities, including India, Russia, France, the UK and more. Breakout stars include buy-now-pay-later platform Tabby; Munch:On, a food operations service acquired by Careem in 2022; and regional music streaming giant Anghami.

in5 is a start-up incubator part of TECOM Group’s portfolio, which also offers value-added platforms such as co-working spaces (D/Quarters), freelance packages (GoFreelance), and an integrated smart services platform (axs).

TECOM Group’s portfolio also comprises 10 business districts, including Dubai Internet City, Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai Production City, Dubai Science Park, Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai International Academic City, Dubai Design District (d3) and Dubai Industrial City.

About TECOM Group PJSC

TECOM Group has been developing strategic, sector-focused business districts across the emirate of Dubai since 1999. TECOM Group is well-positioned to continue playing an integral role in cementing Dubai’s status as a global business and talent hub.

The TECOM Group portfolio consists of 10 business districts catering to 6 vital knowledge-based economic sectors, including design, education, manufacturing, media, science, and technology. The Group provides a varied and tailor-made leasing portfolio – which includes offices, co-working spaces, warehouses, and land – to over 9,500 customers and more than 105,000 professionals.

TECOM Group offers additional value-added services to deliver a competitive and attractive environment for businesses and entrepreneurs to thrive in and to facilitate engagement between the districts’ community members. Government and corporate services are made available through an integrated smart services platform, “axs”, which enhances ease of doing business and provides community members with a seamless experience.

TECOM Group also provides industry specialised facilities, including media production studios, laboratories, and higher education campuses. in5, its enabling platform for entrepreneurs and start-ups, offers innovation centres supporting tech, media, and design start-ups and SMEs. Its future-focused co-working spaces D/Quarters deliver stimulating work environments for tenants, and the “Go Freelance” package serves freelance talents.

For more information, please visit www.tecomgroup.ae

About in5

in5 is an enabling platform for entrepreneurs and start-ups, offering five key benefits through its robust start-up framework, creative spaces and specialised industry centres, training and mentorship programmes, community-wide networking events and access to investors. in5 nurtures ideas and businesses to their next phase of growth.

Launched in 2013 by TECOM Group to support Dubai’s start-up ecosystem and help enterprises grow into commercially viable ventures, in5’s three specialised centres for innovators in the tech, media, and design industries, provide aspiring students, entrepreneurs, and start-ups with access to a diverse community of creative minds, facilitating the constant exchange of knowledge and passionate debate conducive to ideation.

For more information, please visit www.infive.ae