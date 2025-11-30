Dubai, UAE – StarLink, an Infinigate Group company, is once again showcasing advanced AI-powered cybersecurity solutions at Black Hat MEA 2025, Riyadh to accelerate AI adoption, strengthen cyber defenses, and enable seamless business growth for organizations in the region.

Saudi Arabia is emerging as one of the world’s most advanced AI markets, driven by substantial investments in AI infrastructure and cloud capabilities. According to recent studies, AI spending by organizations in KSA is growing at an impressive rate of 160% YoY. With major hyperscalers establishing state-of-the-art data centers in the Kingdom, a strong cloud foundation is rapidly taking shape - enabling and accelerating nationwide as well as regionwide AI adoption. This surge in AI adoption is not only driving innovation but also reshaping the risk landscape and data protection requirements, compelling organizations to deploy robust, AI-ready cybersecurity strategies.

Nidal Othman, CEO, StarLink commented “StarLink’s presence at Black Hat MEA underscores our commitment to accelerating the Kingdom’s AI agenda and supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 to become a global AI leader. With AI dominating today’s conversations, we are ready to showcase how organizations can protect and harness AI-driven innovation, securely. We are excited to play a role in shaping the region’s AI-driven future and strengthening the journey toward enhanced cyber resilience.”

StarLink’s comprehensive portfolio spans across five key areas - cyber resilience, cloud transformation, enterprise AI, agentic automation, and digital infrastructure. Black Hat MEA where global expertise meet regional innovation, StarLink partners with key technologies - Beyond Trust, DigiCert, Endace, Exabeam, FireMon, F5, Forcepoint, Forescout, Fortra, IBM, Infoblox, Ivanti, LinkShadow, Okta, Palo Alto Networks, SecurX360, Sophos, Thales, Trend Micro and Yubico. Connect with the StarLink and vendor industry experts to experience the innovative array of solutions offering.

StarLink stand is in Hall 1 (H1 Q20).

Meet the teams: https://www.starlinkme.net/blackhat2025

About StarLink

StarLink, an Infinigate Group company, is a Trusted Digital Advisor empowering organization in MEA to thrive in the digital era. Through a unified platform, StarLink delivers expertise and solutions across five strategic pillars – Cyber Resilience, Cloud Transformation, Intelligent Automation, Enterprise AI, and Digital Infrastructure. By bridging global innovation with regional expertise, StarLink enables enterprises and SMBs to accelerate business transformation, build resilience, and unlock new opportunities for growth in an increasingly connected and dynamic world.

For more information, please visit www.starlinkme.net

Press Contact:

Raji Joy John | VP - Marketing | StarLink | raji@starlinkme.net

About the Infinigate Group

The Infinigate Group, the leading technology platform and trusted advisor in Cybersecurity, Cloud & Network Infrastructure sets itself apart for its deep technical expertise, delivering locally tailored solutions and services to SMB and enterprise customers across EMEA and ANZ. Relying on a strong central supply chain and an extensive portfolio of leading-edge solutions, Infinigate sparks growth for vendor and channel partners.

For additional information please visit www.infinigate.com