Dubai – UAE: StarLink, an Infinigate Group company, a Trusted Advisor for Cyber, Secure Cloud and Secure Networks solutions in the MEA region has announced a new partnership with Okta, a global leader in Advanced Identity and Access Management who is committed to providing customers secure and seamless access to technologies.

This partnership entails distribution of Okta’s product portfolio across the Middle East and Africa, with a strategic emphasis on high-growth markets where StarLink maintains a strong presence. As Okta’s strategic distributor, StarLink will deploy its extensive channel ecosystem to maximize market coverage and deliver Okta’s identity security solutions to partners and enterprises across the region. StarLink remains committed to driving deep market penetration, while ensuring sales and technical enablement to accelerate the adoption of the Okta Identity Platform.

Ahmed Diab, COO, StarLink, says: “In today’s complex online and offline landscape, IAM is a vital part of every organization’s data protection strategy. Our partnership with Okta strengthens StarLink’s ability to deliver IAM solutions that seamlessly integrate with endpoint security, network security, cloud infrastructure, and data protection, creating a unified and resilient security posture. We are committed to delivering best-in-class solutions backed by our unparalleled technical expertise.”

Okta stands at the forefront of IAM, offering comprehensive solutions including Single Sign-On (SSO), Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), Lifecycle Management, and API Access Management. With Okta, businesses can address every dimension of identity - from seamless user login to intelligent asset management. Partnering with StarLink, Okta will empower organizations in the MEA region to adopt secure cloud environments, support hybrid work models, and implement advanced authentication strategies - ultimately enhancing security, boosting operational efficiency, and accelerating digital transformation.

Mark Whelan, Head of EMEA Growth Markets, Okta, said, "StarLink has a proven track record as a trusted advisor across the MEA region, and their extensive channel ecosystem makes them an ideal partner to accelerate Okta’s growth in these markets. Together, we will empower organisations to embrace zero-trust security models, simplify identity management, and deliver seamless user experiences. This partnership reinforces our commitment to helping companies across the region strengthen their security posture while driving innovation and digital transformation."

