KSA: – Alshaya Starbucks KSA has launched its first all Saudi female operated Drive-Thru store in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia as part of its ongoing commitment to creating more work opportunities for Saudi women in line with the Kingdom’s 2030 vision. The new all-female Drive-Thru only store located on the Coast Road is a significant step towards increasing its women workforce to 30% by the end of 2022, with plans to launch many more Drive Thru stores over the coming years in Saudi Arabia.

Alshaya & Starbucks have a long history of creating and strengthening opportunities for women and fostering diversity across the organization and the markets it operates with and in. As a long-term contributor to Saudi Arabia’s coffee culture through its Saudization drive, Starbucks, operated by Alshaya Group in the region, has focused its efforts on growing the representation of women in the workforce while encouraging a culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Managed by a team of all Saudi female partners, the Starbucks Drive-Thru only store will continue to deliver the Starbucks Experience that brings customers great coffee at their convenience. Partners will be responsible for all aspects of store operations, customer service, day-to-day administration, and brewing coffee for our customers.

“This is an exciting time for our Saudi partners to lead our first all-female driven operation in the country as they set new benchmarks and progress in their career journey at Starbucks”, comments Andy Holmes, President of Starbucks MENA at Alshaya Group.

“Our first all-female Saudi partners operated Drive-Thru store in KSA is a significant step towards creating more opportunities for women as we continue to build on the local female talent and empowering them in the workplace. As we continue to see a spike in more Saudi women joining the workforce in various sectors, we demonstrate active support to the Kingdom’s focus on empowering Saudi youth and highlighting the role of women by offering access to wider employment and career opportunities.”

Alshaya & Starbucks take pride in offering a supportive and encouraging work environment for its partners. Today, women make up 20% percent of Starbucks KSA's workforce. With the first all-women Starbucks Drive-Thru store launch, the company has further plans to expand its network in Saudi Arabia with more Saudi female partners.

-Ends –

Media Contact:

Pooja Rekhi-Sharma – Memac Ogilvy

E: pooja.sharma@ogilvy.com

About Starbucks

Since 1971, Starbucks® Coffee Company has been committed to ethically sourcing and roasting high-quality arabica coffee. Today, with more than 33,000 stores around the globe, Starbucks® is the premier roaster and retailer of specialty coffee in the world. Through unwavering commitment to excellence and guiding principles, Starbucks brings the unique Starbucks® Experience to life for every customer through every cup.

For more information, please visit us at www.starbucks.sa or follow @StarbucksKSA on Instagram and Twitter.

Alshaya Group

Alshaya Group is a dynamic family-owned enterprise, first established in Kuwait in 1890. With a consistent record of growth and innovation, Alshaya Group is one of the world’s leading brand franchise operators, offering an unparalleled choice of well-loved international brands to customers.

Alshaya Group’s portfolio extends across MENA, Russia, Turkey, and Europe, with thousands of stores, cafes, restaurants, and leisure destinations, as well as a growing online and digital business.

Operating in multiple sectors including Fashion, Food, Health & Beauty, Pharmacy, Home Furnishings and Leisure & Entertainment, Alshaya Group colleagues are united by a commitment to authentically deliver great customer service and brand experiences.

Alshaya Group partnered with Starbucks to introduce the brand to customers in the Middle East in 1999. The first Starbucks location opened in Kuwait. Since then, Alshaya has progressively expanded Starbucks across 14 countries, including 10 markets in the Middle East and North Africa region and today operates over 1,000 stores in the region.