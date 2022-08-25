International Schools Partnership will support Star International Schools to grow and strengthen their reputation

Dubai (UAE): The International Schools Partnership (ISP), a group of international private schools around the world, has acquired a majority stake in the Star International Schools located in Dubai. The two schools, Star International School, Al-Twar and Star International School, Mirdif, sit across three campuses and collectively have over 1,400 students.

ISP will provide the necessary support and infrastructure to enable Star International Schools to accelerate its trajectory of growth and success, strengthening the school’s reputation as a leading provider of academic excellence where students embark on their journey of life-long learning.

“We are extremely excited to have the Star International Schools as part of ISP. The schools have built a sound reputation as schools of choice in their communities and are committed to providing personalised learning to their students. This is one of the many things that made the schools an excellent fit for ISP. We will support the vision of the schools to nurture their students to achieve their full potential and positively impact the world around them through the entire range of ISP opportunities,” said Mick Gernon, Regional Managing Director, ISP Middle East.

Esref Temel, Managing Director, Bright Capital Investment added, “We are delighted to be joining the ISP family and have no doubt that their experience and expertise will help elevate our schools. By joining this global company, our community will now be able to benefit from the International Learning Opportunities for students and the worldwide connections across ISP, CPD opportunities and professional networks for staff. ISP and Bright Capital Investment share a commitment to student learning and progress, and we look forward to working together to ensure our students receive the best possible personalised learning experience.”

Offering the National Curriculum of England, both schools have been rated ‘Good’ by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA). Opened by ETA Star Group in 2005, Star International School, Al-Twar is divided between two campuses, with the primary school located in Al-Twar and the newly opened secondary School in Al Ghusais. The school caters to students from FS1 to Year 12, with annual tuition fees ranging from AED 20,000 to 59,000. Star International School, Mirdif opened in 2009 and currently caters to students from FS1 to Year 11, with tuition fees ranging from AED 27,000 to 48,000.

ISP, which has over 60 schools in 18 countries, has acquired a majority stake in the two schools, while Bright Capital Investment retains a small minority. The Star International Schools join the other schools in the ISP Middle East portfolio, which are: The Aquila School and Nibras International School in Dubai; Aspen Heights British School and Reach British School in Abu Dhabi; and Park House English School and The Hamilton International School in Qatar.

About International Schools Partnership:

The International Schools Partnership (ISP) is a growing group of international private schools around the world, all of which aim to be the school of choice in their local area. Learning is at the heart of everything we do for our students, colleagues and parents. We are committed to getting better, all the time.

ISP was founded by an experienced team of committed educationalists and operators who have worked together over many years. ISP have now expanded to 60schools delivering multiple curricula and building on local brands and reputations with around 50,000 students and 8,500 staff located across 17 countries.

For more information, please visit www.internationalschoolspartnership.com

