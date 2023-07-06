Dubai UAE: The International Schools Partnership (ISP) has announced that Star International School, Mirdif, was recently inspected against the British Schools Overseas framework. The school is now an accredited BSO school, having fully met and exceeded all its stringent quality standards. Penta International, a leading inspection provider, completed the three-day inspection, which is the school’s first-ever BSO inspection.



Star International School, Mirdif, was commended for its high-quality education and for providing a robust British education through an innovative skills-based approach to learning. The inspection team found the curriculum to be rich and inspiring and the students were highly engaged in their learning. They also noted that the teachers made good use of the wide range of resources and creative outdoor spaces to plan interesting lessons across all subject areas. The inspectors noted that students at the school are confident and articulate and that their behaviour is exemplary. The school was rated as Outstanding/Excellent in most judgement areas and complimented on such a high rating in its first-ever BSO inspection.



Neal Oates, Principal of Star International School, Mirdif, said: “The BSO Accreditation is a testament to the unwavering commitment and dedication of all our students and teaching faculty. We are delighted to be recognised for the exceptional standards of teaching and the positive attitude our students have shown towards learning. We aim to inspire awe and wonder in each of our children so that they go out into the world as lifelong learners who have the ability to not only succeed but can intelligently question what is happening around them. I am particularly pleased that the BSO team have recognised the Outstanding leadership at all levels in the school, including that of our student leaders. We have a special school here at Star Mirdif, and this is further recognition of the progress we have made in recent years as a school community. The insights presented by the inspection team will also help us maintain and enhance our academic standards as we go forward.”



Star International School, Mirdif, is a BSME accredited, co-educational British curriculum school in the heart of the Mirdif community in Dubai. Currently, the school has students from the Early Years and Foundation Stage (EYFS) 1 through to Year 11, with its Sixth Forum opening in September 2023.



During the inspection visit, inspectors monitored over 75 individual lessons, analysed school documentation and policies and reviewed data. Some of the key strengths outlined of the school are:



Students are confident, self-assured learners. They display excellent attitudes to learning and are excellent ambassadors for the school.



The tangible impact that the principal is achieving with his collaborative and inclusive approach



The vision and drive of the principal and outstanding leadership team; focused on continuous improvement in all aspects of the school’s life



The whole school community, teaching, non-teaching, administration and ancillary staff work as a team to promote high-quality learning and care for all students.



The quality of relationships is outstanding. Students show a genuine concern for the needs of others and display a high level of self-awareness and confidence.



Parents value the family feel of the school, the open-door policy and the educational opportunities afforded.

About Star International School, Mirdif:

Star International School, Mirdif is an established, British international school in the heart of Mirdif, right behind Mirdif City Centre. Catering to students from Foundation Stage to Year 11, the school will open its Sixth Forum in September 2023. The school’s bespoke curriculum is designed to go beyond the British curriculum by promoting a sense of awe and wonder in students through amazing learning and a research-informed approach to teaching. Rated Very Good by the KHDA in all areas for Personal and social development, Star Mirdif develops responsible global citizens of the future who share the school values of Self-Belief, Teamwork, Adventure, and Respect.

The leadership team is highly experienced and is committed to the school’s family-first approach, where there is an open- door policy to the parent community. The school is rated Good by the KHDA, with almost all judgments receiving a Good or Very Good rating.



Star International School, Mirdif, is part of International Schools Partnership, a global group of international schools.

About International Schools Partnership:

The International Schools Partnership (ISP) is a growing group of international private schools around the world, all of which aim to be the school of choice in their local area. Learning is at the heart of everything we do for our students, colleagues and parents. We are committed to getting better, all the time.



ISP was founded by an experienced team of committed educationalists and operators who have worked together over many years. ISP have now expanded to over 70 schools delivering multiple curricula and building on local brands and reputations with around 61,000 students and 9,000 staff located across 20 countries.



For more information, please visit www.internationalschoolspartnershp.com

