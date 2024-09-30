Standard Chartered announced the launch of its new Journey and Rewards Visa Credit Cards focused on lifestyle and travel.

The new Journey and Rewards Visa Credit Cards offer a suite of benefits that simplify travel and transform everyday spending into extraordinary experiences. From earning 360 reward points on every Bahraini Dinar spent to enjoying the lifestyle privileges, the card aims to elevate the lifestyle of its users.

Kunal Varma, Head, Wealth and Retail Banking (WRB), Bahrain at Standard Chartered, commented “We're proud to offer our customers the products that are tailored to provide enriching experiences, extensive rewards and benefits that empower cardholders to explore the world with confidence. Standard Chartered is committed to providing exceptional banking solutions that align with the lifestyles of our customers. The launch of Journey and Rewards Visa Credit Cards is testament to this commitment, designed for those who prioritize experiences in their lives.”

He further added “To celebrate the launch, we are offering an exclusive promotion for early applicants for these cards. Customers who apply for the Standard Chartered Journey and Rewards Visa Credit Cards before 15 November 2024 will stand a chance to win 1 million reward points. In total, 50 winners to be chosen through a raffle draw to win from10,000 to 1 million rewards points.”

"Rewarding propositions like the new Journey and Rewards Visa Credit Cards are an excellent way to incentivize consumers to embrace digital payments, aligning perfectly with Bahrain's digital economy agenda," said Malak Alsaffar, Visa's Country Manager for Bahrain. "Standard Chartered customers will not only benefit from exclusive rewards and lifestyle privileges but also enjoy peace of mind with Visa's advanced security technology and worldwide acceptance at 130 million merchant partners, ensuring a seamless and secure experience wherever their travels take them. We’re delighted to partner with Standard Chartered on this exciting new product."

Standard Chartered provides comprehensive financial solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of its customers.

Standard Chartered is a leading international banking group, with a presence in 53 of the world’s most dynamic markets and serving clients in a further 64. The Bank’s purpose is to drive commerce and prosperity through its unique diversity. Its heritage and values are expressed in its brand promise, here for good. The Bank has proudly had a presence in Bahrain for over 100 years.

