Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Standard Chartered today announced the launch of SC PrismFX, its cross-currency Transactional foreign exchange (FX) solutions suite. SC PrismFX is available for Financial Institution (FI), Non-Banking Financial Institution (NBFI), PayTech, and Corporate clients across the UAE and globally.

As the UAE continues to position itself as a globe trade gateway, SC PrismFX integrates Standard Chartered’s suite of digital, integrated Transaction Banking, Financial Markets, and Digital Platforms capabilities under one unified brand. This enables clients in the UAE to access competitive FX payment services across over 130 currencies in more than 40 markets.

For Corporate clients, SC PrismFX provides a consistent transactional FX payments experience across Standard Chartered’s markets globally, with competitive FX pricing and expert emerging markets insights coupled with a suite of advanced payables, receivables, and trade finance solutions.

For PayTech clients, SC PrismFX provides an extensive distribution and payments network across developed and emerging markets, connectivity to local and instant payment schemes, and a variety of digital FX solutions seamlessly integrated into client journeys for a superior customer experience.

With SC PrismFX, FI and NBFI clients can benefit from the convenience and efficiency of a single provider offering the widest suite of FX currencies and upfront FX rate visibility and transparency to enable clients to have full control over margins and rates for their own customers. Additionally, clients can benefit from automated FX payments with faster multi-destination delivery, Auto FX Conversion solution, and seamless integration with minimal operating process changes and set-up costs.

Syed Khurram Zaeem, Managing Director, Head of Trade and Transactional Banking for the Middle East, Pakistan, and Africa, Standard Chartered, said: “SC PrismFX reflects our commitment to supporting the UAE’s position as a global trade and investment hub. With its strategic location at the crossroads of East and West, the UAE continues to play a vital role in facilitating cross-border commerce and connecting emerging markets with the world. SC PrismFX is designed to help clients in the UAE seamlessly navigate the complexities of global trade by providing them with enhanced FX transparency, faster payment capabilities, and tailored solutions that address their unique needs.”

Michael Spiegel, Global Head of Transaction Banking at Standard Chartered, added: “Beyond mainstream settlement and payment currencies, Corporate, Financial Institutions and PayTech clients are increasingly transacting in emerging markets currencies. SC PrismFX offers clients access to a robust payment distribution network with direct clearing across multiple domestic schemes. Our strong on-the-ground network in some of the world’s most dynamic markets, coupled with our continued investments in our platforms give us an edge in the market and allow us to offer our clients an end-to-end transactional FX solutions suite that can be tailored to their specific needs.”

Why SC PrismFX – SC PrismFX offers Standard Chartered clients a spectrum of cross-border transactional foreign exchange solutions to successfully navigate complex global and local market nuances by leveraging the Bank’s foreign exchange expertise, digital capabilities, and extensive payment network across emerging and developed markets.

