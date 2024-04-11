Calleo, a Market Intelligence and full-service Marketing Agency, which is retained to provide marketing support to Stanchion, is proud to announce that it has been engaged by Stanchion to be involved in creating a new modern identity, brand and website.

Stanchion, founded in Cape Town 23 years ago, has developed into a global business with offices on five continents. Stanchion sought a new brand identity and logo to reflect not only its shift in focus to be a product-led company that is pioneering payment fabric technology, but to build on its trusted role of powering payments change, bridging the gap between traditional finance infrastructure and modern fintech for clients and also to reflect the dynamic change in the payment’s world in recent years.

Calleo provides a range of marketing support and market intelligence services to Stanchion. “It is not every day that the team gets to work end to end on a full project of this scale, which transforms the identity, logo and website. It has been a highly exciting project for our team to be involved in,” says Andrew Dean, Managing Director at Calleo.

Modern, Innovative, Leading-edge

The bold new logo in blue, orange and white encapsulates the rapid evolution in the payment’s world, including payment methods and the way customers interact with their cards and wallets. “While our previous branding paid tribute to chip-based payment cards, our new logo reflects our modern PayTech role as an enabler of digital innovation and customer experiences, adding value to financial institutions that operate within the confines of legacy systems,” says Stanchion CEO, Steven Kirrage. “Our leading-edge products extend the life of existing investments such as Card Issuing platforms, Card Management Systems (CMS) and Processing/Switching platforms.”

Wisdom, energy and precision

Stanchion prides itself on delivering excellent service to its clients, underscored by decades of skill, experience and knowledge in the PayTech space as it has grown and evolved, guiding customers through digital transformation. A deep blue – to represent Stanchion’s rich depth of expertise, wisdom and stability – has been added to the company’s traditional vibrant orange and white, which depict the energy, optimism, precision and clarity long associated with the brand.

“The Stanchion team believes this modern look better reflects today’s world and our place in it. The subtle placement of nodes within the logo links to our commitment to delivering agile innovation to our clients and underscoring the ongoing and efficient management of our products and services,” says Kirrage.

About Calleo:

Calleo bridges the B2B intelligence gap, empowering businesses with continuous market insights. Our approach fuels strategic growth and innovation, ensuring companies thrive in a dynamic business landscape.

Our mission at Calleo is clear: to empower your business with ongoing information and intelligence services. We delve into markets, industries, companies, competitors, potential partners and industry influencers. By doing so, we provide vital insights that fuel strategy, marketing, growth and business development, ensuring that your company stays ahead of the curve.

About Stanchion:

Stanchion is a global PayTech solution provider with a leadership position in creating payment fabric technology, powering payment change. Our technology offers payment integration capabilities, enabling the modernisation, transformation, accelerated innovation and efficient management of payment systems. Over the past two decades, since its establishment in South Africa in 2001, Stanchion has expanded its offerings and solutions across the globe with offices in South Africa, Australia, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States.

The growth of Stanchion’s global footprint is testament to the value of its offering, its specialist team and Stanchion’s ability to constantly innovate and adapt to the changes within the dynamic payments landscape and the needs of the industries it serves. The company’s presence across five continents gives clients an international overview of the payment environment and customer needs and allows the company to forecast trends, spotlight innovative developments, provide unique solutions that perfectly match clients’ needs and offer ongoing expert support.

For more information about Stanchion Payments Solutions, please visit stanchionpayments.com